MicroStrategy Incorporated : Bitcoin falls 5.84% to $43,418

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has fallen 25.6% from the year's high of $58,354.14 on Feb. 21.

Bitcoin's price soared this year as major firms including BNY Mellon, asset manager BlackRock Inc, and credit card giant Mastercard Inc backed cryptocurrencies, while others such as Tesla Inc Square Inc and MicroStrategy Inc invested in bitcoin.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 9.59% to $1,319.12 on Sunday, losing $139.91 from its previous close.

