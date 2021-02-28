Log in
MicroStrategy Incorporated

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

(MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated : Bitcoin falls 5.84% to $43,418

02/28/2021 | 11:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: A collection of bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 5.84% to $43,418.02 on Sunday, losing $2,691.96 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has fallen 25.6% from the year's high of $58,354.14 on Feb. 21.

Bitcoin's price soared this year as major firms including BNY Mellon, asset manager BlackRock Inc, and credit card giant Mastercard Inc backed cryptocurrencies, while others such as Tesla Inc Square Inc and MicroStrategy Inc invested in bitcoin.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 9.59% to $1,319.12 on Sunday, losing $139.91 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
