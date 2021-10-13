MicroStrategy Incorporated : Deepens Commitment to US Federal Sector with the FEDRAMP ‘In Process' Designation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MicroStrategy deepens commitment to US Federal Sector; earns

FedRAMP 'In Process' Designation with endorsement from

Department of Health & Human Services

Fully Managed Cloud Service is the First Business Intelligence and Analytics Solution

Pending Certification under FedRAMP Guidelines

TYSONS, Va., October 13, 2021 - MicroStrategy, the leader in enterprise-grade analytics and business intelligence (BI) solutions, today announced that MicroStrategy Cloud for Governmenthas achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP) "In Process" Designation. Full authorization and certification under FedRAMP is expected before September 2022.

"Our pending FedRAMP accreditation is the latest demonstration of MicroStrategy's commitment to, and investment in, leadership in cloud security and data protection," said Rick "Ozzie" Nelson, Senior Vice President, Government for MicroStrategy. "Our fully managed cloud service is the first fully-containerized business intelligence and analytics solution pending FedRAMP certification, and we're delighted that our federal customers will soon be able to leverage its benefits."

FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security and data protection for cloud-based solutions offered to federal government agencies. It establishes the essential benchmarks used by U.S. federal agencies to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive and vital information. Earning this designation is a natural next step for MicroStrategy's rapidly growing Federal business.

MicroStrategy Cloud for Government delivers modern analytics experiences that drive data- driven cultures and trusted decisions. The platform is built on a reusable, object-oriented semantic layer designed from the ground up for the most sophisticated and high-performance security and data privacy requirements. MicroStrategy has been offering expert-led cloud services for more than 10 years, managed by personnel with thousands of hours of collective experience delivering high-availability,high-performancePlatform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions. The company was rated #1 in Enterprise Analytics in Gartner's 2021 Critical