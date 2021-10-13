Log in
    MSTR   US5949724083

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

(MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated : Deepens Commitment to US Federal Sector with the FEDRAMP ‘In Process' Designation

10/13/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MicroStrategy deepens commitment to US Federal Sector; earns

FedRAMP 'In Process' Designation with endorsement from

Department of Health & Human Services

Fully Managed Cloud Service is the First Business Intelligence and Analytics Solution

Pending Certification under FedRAMP Guidelines

TYSONS, Va., October 13, 2021 - MicroStrategy, the leader in enterprise-grade analytics and business intelligence (BI) solutions, today announced that MicroStrategy Cloud for Governmenthas achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP) "In Process" Designation. Full authorization and certification under FedRAMP is expected before September 2022.

"Our pending FedRAMP accreditation is the latest demonstration of MicroStrategy's commitment to, and investment in, leadership in cloud security and data protection," said Rick "Ozzie" Nelson, Senior Vice President, Government for MicroStrategy. "Our fully managed cloud service is the first fully-containerized business intelligence and analytics solution pending FedRAMP certification, and we're delighted that our federal customers will soon be able to leverage its benefits."

FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security and data protection for cloud-based solutions offered to federal government agencies. It establishes the essential benchmarks used by U.S. federal agencies to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive and vital information. Earning this designation is a natural next step for MicroStrategy's rapidly growing Federal business.

MicroStrategy Cloud for Government delivers modern analytics experiences that drive data- driven cultures and trusted decisions. The platform is built on a reusable, object-oriented semantic layer designed from the ground up for the most sophisticated and high-performance security and data privacy requirements. MicroStrategy has been offering expert-led cloud services for more than 10 years, managed by personnel with thousands of hours of collective experience delivering high-availability,high-performancePlatform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions. The company was rated #1 in Enterprise Analytics in Gartner's 2021 Critical

Capabilities report and earned a Customer's Choice rating based on end user reviews submitted through Gartner's Peer Insights.

To learn more visit microstrategy.com/fedramp. Interested parties are also encouraged to tune in for MicroStrategy's MicroWorld for Public Sector Virtual Eventon October 14, 2021, which will provide further detail regarding MicroStrategy's FedRAMP designation and pending certification, as well as feature a FedRAMP-specific session with AWS.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly traded business intelligence company, with the leading enterprise analytics platform. Our vision is to enable Intelligence Everywhere™. MicroStrategy provides modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform used by many of the world's most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. Optimized for cloud and on-premises deployments, the platform features HyperIntelligence®, a breakthrough technology that overlays actionable enterprise data on popular business applications to help users make smarter, faster decisions. To learn more visit: microstrategy.com.

Media Contact:

Scott Moore Communications Manager scmoore@microstrategy.com630.414.8668

###

Disclaimer

MicroStrategy Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 17:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
