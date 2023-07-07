UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 5, 2023
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|Delaware
|0-24435
|51-0323571
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
1850 Towers Crescent Plaza
Tysons Corner, Virginia
|22182
|(Address of principal executive offices)
|(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (703)848-8600
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):
|☐
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|☐
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class
Trading
Name of Each Exchange
on which Registered
|Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share
|MSTR
|The Nasdaq Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
|Item 5.02.
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On July 5, 2023, Kevin L. Adkisson, a named executive officer of MicroStrategy Incorporated (the "Company"), informed the Company of his resignation from his position as Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer effective immediately. Mr. Adkisson will remain with the Company as a non-executiveofficer employee in an advisory capacity for a transition period that has not yet been determined.
Phong Le, the Company's President & Chief Executive Officer, assumed Mr. Adkisson's responsibilities as head of the Company's sales organization and sales function as of July 5, 2023.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|Date: July 7, 2023
MicroStrategy Incorporated
(Registrant)
|By:
/s/ W. Ming Shao
|Name:
|W. Ming Shao
|Title:
|Senior Executive Vice President & General Counsel
