    MSTR   US5949724083

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

(MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated : Open Market Sale Agreement (Form 8-K)

09/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Other Events.

On September 13, 2021, MicroStrategy Incorporated (the 'Company') announced that during the third quarter of the Company's fiscal year to date (the period between July 1, 2021 and September 12, 2021), the Company purchased approximately 8,957 bitcoins for approximately $419.9 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $46,875 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. As of September 12, 2021, the Company held approximately 114,042 bitcoins that were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $3.16 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $27,713 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

As previously disclosed, on June 14, 2021, the Company entered into an Open Market Sale AgreementSM (the 'Sale Agreement') with Jefferies LLC, as agent ('Jefferies'), pursuant to which the Company may issue and sell shares of its class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share ('Shares'), having an aggregate offering price of up to $1.0 billion from time to time through Jefferies. On September 13, 2021, the Company also announced that during the third quarter of the Company's fiscal year to date (the period between July 1, 2021 and September 12, 2021), the Company had issued and sold an aggregate of 555,179 Shares under the Sale Agreement, at an average gross price per Share of approximately $727.64, for aggregate net proceeds to the Company (less sales commissions and expenses) of approximately $399.9 million.

MicroStrategy Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
