MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company, today announced a dynamic expansion of its global partner program. This strategic transformation aims to unlock growth, enhance customer success, and deepen market penetration in the rapidly evolving AI and BI market sectors.

Key highlights of MicroStrategy's expanded Partner Program include:

Unified Partner Access : A newly launched, streamlined Partner Portal that centralizes MicroStrategy’s sales, marketing, and technical assets to facilitate increased partner engagement.

: A newly launched, streamlined Partner Portal that centralizes MicroStrategy’s sales, marketing, and technical assets to facilitate increased partner engagement. Investment in Training & Enablement : Expanded training resources developed to empower partners with the necessary tools to excel.

: Expanded training resources developed to empower partners with the necessary tools to excel. Revitalized Go-To-Market Strategies : Enhanced incentives and sales motions designed to ensure synergy between MicroStrategy’s and its partners’ growth objectives.

: Enhanced incentives and sales motions designed to ensure synergy between MicroStrategy’s and its partners’ growth objectives. Funding for Collaborative Success: Partner Development funds that will be strategically invested to foster joint pipeline and revenue acceleration.

With a specialized partner-focused team, MicroStrategy offers partners a robust set of resources tailored to enhance go-to-market capabilities and augment customer value.

“Our renewed commitment to cultivating a world-class partner ecosystem underlines our leadership in AI/BI markets,” said Mel Zeledon, MicroStrategy's Executive Vice President of Channels and Alliances. “This is a golden opportunity for partners to align with our vision and grow together.”

MicroStrategy’s enhanced Partner Program is also focused on creating faster time to value for customers through:

AI/BI Partner Solutions : MicroStrategy enables partners to craft pre-configured, line of business or industry-specific AI/BI Solutions, accelerating customer deployments on both regional and global scales.

: MicroStrategy enables partners to craft pre-configured, line of business or industry-specific AI/BI Solutions, accelerating customer deployments on both regional and global scales. Partner Practice Acceleration: With Coaching, Mentoring, Shadowing, Delivery Assurance, and Blended Teaming, MicroStrategy empowers partners to develop scalable MicroStrategy AI/BI consulting practices.

"United with our partners, we're driven to expedite AI/BI application deployments and furnish customers with the insights they need to make informed, optimized business decisions," added Mr. Zeledon.

For a list of MicroStrategy partners, or to learn how to become a partner, visit our Partners Page - https://www.microstrategy.com/en/partners.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere and (2) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy.

