  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  MicroStrategy Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSTR   US5949724083

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

(MSTR)
  Report
MicroStrategy increases bitcoin-linked junk bond sale to $500 mln - Bloomberg News

06/08/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
June 8 (Reuters) - MicroStrategy Inc, a major bitcoin corporate backer, has increased the size of a junk-bond sale to help buy more bitcoin, now targeting $500 million, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company, which initially had planned to issue $400 million of the debt, is offering a yield of between 6.125% to 6.25% on the secured offering, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-08/microstrategy-boosts-bitcoin-linked-junk-bond-to-500-million?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google&sref=WJKVI5nK said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

MicroStrategy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This comes a day after the world's largest publicly-traded business intelligence company said it planned to raise $400 million through senior secured notes due 2028 in a private offering and use the net proceeds from the sale to buy more bitcoin.

The company spent the last year steadily amassing more bitcoin after making its first investment in August as the cryptocurrency soared in value. It has since made multiple purchases of the digital currency. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -4.57% 26448.43 Real-time Quote.17.27%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -4.50% 32190.94 Real-time Quote.16.68%
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED -5.86% 441.72 Delayed Quote.20.91%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 504 M - -
Net income 2021 -77,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -53,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 579 M 4 579 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 015
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
MicroStrategy Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 690,00 $
Last Close Price 469,81 $
Spread / Highest target 95,8%
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Saylor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Phong Q. Le President & Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Edwin Lang Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jarrod M. Patten Independent Director
Carl J. Rickertsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED20.91%4 579
ORACLE CORPORATION29.76%242 044
SAP SE7.82%166 312
INTUIT INC.21.61%124 937
SERVICENOW, INC.-16.53%90 719
DOCUSIGN, INC.8.40%46 949