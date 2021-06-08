MicroStrategy increases bitcoin-linked junk bond sale to $500 mln - Bloomberg News

June 8 (Reuters) - MicroStrategy Inc, a major
bitcoin corporate backer, has increased the size of a junk-bond
sale to help buy more bitcoin, now targeting $500
million, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
The company, which initially had planned to issue $400
million of the debt, is offering a yield of between 6.125% to
6.25% on the secured offering, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-08/microstrategy-boosts-bitcoin-linked-junk-bond-to-500-million?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google&sref=WJKVI5nK
said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
MicroStrategy did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
This comes a day after the world's largest publicly-traded
business intelligence company said it planned to raise $400
million through senior secured notes due 2028 in a private
offering and use the net proceeds from the sale to buy more
bitcoin.
The company spent the last year steadily amassing more
bitcoin after making its first investment in August as the
cryptocurrency soared in value. It has since made multiple
purchases of the digital currency.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)