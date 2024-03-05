14:17 ET -- MicroStrategy is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The business-analytics company said it plans to offer $600 million of convertible senior notes due 2030 and also expects to grant an option for initial purchasers to buy up to an additional $90 million of the notes. The notes will be part of a private offering for "qualified institutional buyers" and can be converted into shares of common stock, cash or a combination of both. MicroStrategy intends to use proceeds from the sale of the notes to acquire additional bitcoin and for general corporate purposes. Bitcoin hit a new record for the first time since late 2021, briefly crossing $69,000 Tuesday morning, before darting back below that level. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

