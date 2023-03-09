Advanced search
    MVST   US59516C1062

MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

(MVST)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
1.310 USD   +1.55%
Microvast Focuses on Hiring Veterans and Spouses for their Clarksville, TN Battery Manufacturing Facility
BU
Microvast Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Call
BU
Microvast to Virtually Present at the Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference
AQ
Microvast Focuses on Hiring Veterans and Spouses for their Clarksville, TN Battery Manufacturing Facility

03/09/2023 | 07:11am EST
Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced attendance at a recruiting event aimed at hiring American military veterans and their spouses for its new Tennessee location.

Microvast’s newest manufacturing facility located in Clarksville, TN, is looking for at least 100 more employees ahead of its September 2023 opening, including quality technicians, quality engineers, operations supervisors, and more. “Veterans and their spouses are a huge, untapped talent pool that will add to our success as a company,” said Shane Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Microvast. “The leadership team at Microvast includes several American veterans, including myself, who will have the opportunity to continue their patriotic role by strengthening the U.S. Li-ion battery supply chain.”

The Fort Campbell Hiring Event is scheduled for March 15, 2023, at the Cole Park Community Activities Center from 11 am to 3 pm.

“Every month, 400-500 veterans transition out of the military. We would like to keep as many of those talented families here in our Clarksville community as possible,” Smith said.

For more information on the event, visit success.recruitmilitary.com.

To see available jobs at Microvast, visit linkedin.com/company/Microvast/jobs.

About Microvast

Founded in Houston, Texas, in 2006 as a research and technology-driven company, Microvast has evolved into a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of battery solutions for mobile and stationary applications. Microvast provides a broad portfolio of fast-charging lithium-ion battery solutions, with different chemistries, performance characteristics, and price points to meet the diverse requirements of its customer base. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to modules and packs.

Since placing its first battery systems into operation in electric buses more than a decade ago, Microvast has expanded its business to serve a broad range of commercial, passenger, and specialty vehicles, including mining, material handling, and power vehicles and equipment, as well as grid-scale energy storage applications.

For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@microvast).


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 200 M - -
Net income 2022 -170 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 403 M 403 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 57,0%
Managers and Directors
Wu Yang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Craig Webster Chief Financial Officer
Wenjuan Mattis Chief Technology Officer
S. Shane Smith Chief Operating Officer & President-MP Solutions
Sarah Alexander Secretary, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.-14.38%403
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED1.10%139 708
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.29.05%100 021
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-19.66%20 729
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.126.93%15 523
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.0.66%7 396