Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microvast Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVST   US59516C1062

MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

(MVST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:34:29 2023-05-25 am EDT
1.430 USD   -3.38%
09:07aMicrovast : Investor Day Presentation
PU
08:52aMicrovast : Fact Sheet About DOE Decision
PU
05/24Microvast Responds to DOE Decision to Withdraw Separator Grant
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microvast : Investor Day Presentation

05/25/2023 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 0 2 3

I N V E S T O R

D AY

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to,

statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "guidance," "outlook" or words of similar meaning.

Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond

our control.

Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely,

from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward- looking statements are based. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments

occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding Microvast's industry

and end markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable, however there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole

or in part.

Microvast's annual, quarterly and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission identify, address and discuss these and other factors in the sections entitled "Risk Factors."

2 0 2 3 I N V E S T O R D A Y

Today's Agenda

Company

Commercial

Energy

04 Technology

01 Overview

02 Vehicle

03 Storage

YANG WU

SASCHA KELTERBORN

ZACH WARD

WENJUAN MATTIS, Ph.D.

Founder, CEO, President

Chief Revenue Officer

President, Energy Division

Chief Technology Officer

05 Manufacturing

06 Financials

Closing

07 Remarks

BREAK

SHANE SMITH

CRAIG WEBSTER

YANG WU

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Founder, CEO, President

2 0 2 3 I N V E S T O R D A Y

Strategic Overview

Yang Wu

F O U N D E R , C H I E F E X E C U T I V E O F F I C E R , P R E S I D E N T

4

2 0 2 3 I N V E S T O R D A Y

Today's Objectives

Show that

Demonstrate the

technological

Microvast is in a

innovation and

multi-year

leadership

high-growth phase

of the new

HpCO 53.5Ah cell

Provide a

clearly defined expansion plan & route

to profitability

5

Disclaimer

Microvast Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 13:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
09:07aMicrovast : Investor Day Presentation
PU
08:52aMicrovast : Fact Sheet About DOE Decision
PU
05/24Microvast Responds to DOE Decision to Withdraw Separator Grant
BU
05/23Investigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Mic..
BU
05/23Energy Dept. cancels $200M grant to battery maker after GOP criticism over alleged ties..
AQ
05/23Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Late Tuesday
MT
05/23Sector Update: Energy
MT
05/23Energy Dept. rejects $200M grant to battery maker after GOP criticism over alleged ties..
AQ
05/23Top Midday Decliners
MT
05/23Slow Progress in Debt Limit Talks Weighs on Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-B..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 353 M - -
Net income 2023 -142 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,22x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 455 M 455 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 535
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microvast Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,48 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 441%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Wu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Craig Webster Chief Financial Officer
Wen Juan Mattis Chief Technology Officer
S. Shane Smith Chief Operating Officer
Wei Ying Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.-3.27%455
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED3.06%140 362
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.34.33%103 767
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.20.81%35 781
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-23.36%19 507
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.167.10%18 210
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer