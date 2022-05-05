Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Microvast Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MVST   US59516C1062

MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

(MVST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/05 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.940 USD   -6.97%
05:08pMicrovast Schedules First Quarter Earnings Call
BU
04/19Microvast Holdings Appoints Craig Webster as CFO, Sascha Rene Kelterborn as President
MT
04/19MICROVAST : ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW EXECUTIVE OFFICERS - Form 8-K
PU
Summary 
Summary

Microvast Schedules First Quarter Earnings Call

05/05/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after market close on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Following the earnings press release, Microvast management will host a webcast and earnings conference call at 5:00 p.m. Central Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business results and outlook. The webcast will be accessible from the Events & Presentations tab of Microvast’s investor relations website. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the live event.

Investment community professionals interested in participating in the Q&A session may join the call by dialing +1 (631) 891-4304.

Retail and institutional shareholders may submit questions via the “Contact Us” page on Microvast’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com/ir-resources/contact-ir. Questions will be accepted beginning today through May 11, 2022. Microvast management may incorporate responses to a selection of frequently asked questions during the webcast. Please include the hashtag #askmicrovast in the subject line.

About Microvast

Microvast is a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to modules and packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a breadth of market applications, including electric vehicles, energy storage and battery components. Microvast was founded in 2006 and is headquartered near Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@microvast).


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 211 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 4,75 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 587 M 1 587 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,55x
EV / Sales 2023 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 54,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,31 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target -24,7%
Managers and Directors
Wu Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sascha Rene Kelterborn President
Craig Webster Lead Independent Director
Wenjuan Mattis Chief Technology Officer
S. Shane Smith Chief Operating Officer & President-MP Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.-6.18%1 587
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-36.05%144 380
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%74 343
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-44.25%18 926
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.3.85%9 399
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-46.19%6 751