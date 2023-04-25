Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microvast Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVST   US59516C1062

MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

(MVST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
1.060 USD   +1.92%
07:11aMicrovast Schedules First Quarter Earnings Call
BU
04/13Microvast Announces Appointment of Isida Tushe as General Counsel
BU
04/13Microvast Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Isida Tushe as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microvast Schedules First Quarter Earnings Call

04/25/2023 | 07:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Following the earnings press release, Microvast management will host a webcast and earnings conference call at 5:00 p.m. Central Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business results and outlook. The webcast will be accessible from the Events & Presentations tab of Microvast’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the live event. Investment community professionals interested in participating in the Q&A session may join the call by dialing +1 (848) 280-6330.

Retail and institutional shareholders may submit questions via the “Contact Us” page on Microvast’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com/ir-resources/contact-ir. Microvast management may incorporate responses to a selection of frequently asked questions during the webcast. Please include the hashtag #askmicrovast in the subject line.

About Microvast

Founded in Houston, Texas in 2006 as a research and technology driven company, Microvast has evolved into a global leader in the design, development and manufacture of battery solutions for mobile and stationary applications. Microvast provides a broad portfolio of fast-charging lithium-ion battery solutions, with different chemistries, performance characteristics and price points to meet the diverse requirements of its customer base. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to modules and packs.

Since placing its first battery systems into operation in electric buses more than a decade ago, Microvast has expanded its business to serve a broad range of commercial, passenger and specialty vehicles, including mining, material handling, and power vehicles and equipment, as well as grid-scale energy storage applications.

For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@microvast).


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
07:11aMicrovast Schedules First Quarter Earnings Call
BU
04/13Microvast Announces Appointment of Isida Tushe as General Counsel
BU
04/13Microvast Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Isida Tushe as General Counsel and Co..
CI
04/03HC Wainwright Initiates Microvast Holdings at Buy Rating With $8 Price Target
MT
03/30Microvast Holdings' $504 Million Polyaramid Separator Plant to be Located in Kentucky
MT
03/30Microvast Announces Location of First Polyaramid Separator Plant in Kentucky
BU
03/30Microvast Holdings, Inc. Announces Location of First Polyaramid Separator Plant in Kent..
CI
03/16MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
03/16Microvast Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December..
CI
03/16Microvast Holdings, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Quarter Ending March 3..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 348 M - -
Net income 2023 -152 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,26x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 326 M 326 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 535
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microvast Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,06 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 655%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Wu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Craig Webster Chief Financial Officer
Wen Juan Mattis Chief Technology Officer
S. Shane Smith Chief Operating Officer
Wei Ying Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.-30.72%326
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED0.88%140 569
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.29.97%99 239
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.22.84%35 974
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.194.25%19 830
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-29.44%18 393
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer