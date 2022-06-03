Log in
    MVST   US59516C1062

MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

(MVST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
5.060 USD   -2.69%
MICROVAST : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Helping Lead Tuesday Markets Recovery
MT
SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
Microvast : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Zheng Yanzhuan
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Microvast Holdings, Inc. [MVST] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
12603 SOUTHWEST FREEWAY, SUITE 210
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
STAFFORD TX 77477
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Zheng Yanzhuan
12603 SOUTHWEST FREEWAY, SUITE 210

STAFFORD, TX77477 		X

Signatures
/s/ Sarah Alexander, attorney-in-fact 2022-06-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Sold in connection with the estimated tax liability incurred by the Reporting Person when his capped RSUs vested on April 14, 2022.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Microvast Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 211 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 4,75 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 564 M 1 564 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,44x
EV / Sales 2023 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microvast Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,20 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target -23,1%
Managers and Directors
Wu Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sascha Rene Kelterborn President
Craig Webster Lead Independent Director
Wenjuan Mattis Chief Technology Officer
S. Shane Smith Chief Operating Officer & President-MP Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.-8.13%1 564
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-25.71%152 866
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%82 867
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-26.84%24 649
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-21.17%10 098
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-1.00%9 239