Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microvast Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVST   US59516C1062

MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

(MVST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
2.390 USD   +0.84%
03:01aMicrovast and Handling Solutions Provider Kalmar Extend Partnership Through 2026
BU
11/02Utilities Down Amid Defensive Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11/02Microvast Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Microvast and Handling Solutions Provider Kalmar Extend Partnership Through 2026

11/07/2022 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced the extension of its supply and purchase agreement with Kalmar.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005278/en/

Kalmar Reachstacker powered by Microvast batteries. Source: Kalmar

Kalmar Reachstacker powered by Microvast batteries. Source: Kalmar

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, offers a wide range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centers and to heavy industry across the globe. Kalmar is the industry leader in terminal automation and energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution.

Kalmar and Microvast have extended their supply and purchase agreement through 2026. “2021 marked a considerable milestone for Kalmar as its entire portfolio became available in electrically powered versions. As our strategic battery partner, Microvast’s battery technologies have been successfully integrated into four of our platforms to date. We value this strategic relationship, which gives us a performance edge and supports our position as a leader in our industry. Microvast’s European production footprint and strong focus on sustainability also align with our longstanding corporate goals,” says Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, VP Counter Balanced at Kalmar.

“We are proud to support Kalmar on their electrification journey. With our new Gen 4 MV-B and MV-C packs, offering approximately 20% more energy and power compared to the Gen 3 packs, we are positioned to continue delivering better performance and improved TCO in Kalmar’s future product lineup. With our technology roadmap and deep understanding of Kalmar’s business, we look forward to many more years of close cooperation,” says Sascha Kelterborn, President and CRO of Microvast Holdings, Inc. The MV-B and MV-C Gen 4 packs are powered by Microvast’s new MpCO-48Ah (high power) and HpCO-53.5Ah (high energy) cells. Microvast has been the first battery company conducting TÜV Süd’s sustainability assessment program.

About Microvast

Founded in Houston, Texas in 2006 as a research and technology driven company, Microvast has evolved into a global leader in the design, development and manufacture of battery solutions for mobile and stationary applications. Microvast provides a broad portfolio of fast-charging lithium-ion battery solutions, with different chemistries, performance characteristics and price points to meet the diverse requirements of its customer base. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to battery cells, modules and packs.

Since placing its first battery systems into operation in electric buses more than a decade ago, Microvast has expanded its business to serve a broad range of commercial, passenger and specialty vehicles, including mining, material handling, and power vehicles and equipment, as well as grid-scale energy storage applications.

For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@microvast).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Microvast’s industry and market sizes, future opportunities for Microvast and the combined company and Microvast’s estimated future results. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
03:01aMicrovast and Handling Solutions Provider Kalmar Extend Partnership Through 2026
BU
11/02Utilities Down Amid Defensive Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11/02Microvast Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
11/02Microvast and General Motors Selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for a $200 Milli..
BU
11/02Microvast Holdings, Inc. and General Motors Announces its Selection by the U.S. Departm..
CI
10/20Microvast Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Call
BU
10/19Microvast Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/18Microvast's Energy Division Launches New Energy Storage System (ESS) With Industry Lead..
AQ
10/17Microvast reports fiscal 2021 second quarter results
AQ
10/17Microvast's Energy Division Launches New Energy Storage System (ESS) With Industry Lead..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 208 M - -
Net income 2022 -204 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 719 M 719 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microvast Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,39 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 235%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wu Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sascha Rene Kelterborn President
Craig Webster Chief Financial Officer
Wenjuan Mattis Chief Technology Officer
S. Shane Smith Chief Operating Officer & President-MP Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.-57.77%719
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-31.22%137 396
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%98 283
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-19.22%25 234
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-29.76%8 881
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.84.01%7 814