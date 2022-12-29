Advanced search
    MVST   US59516C1062

MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

(MVST)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
1.500 USD   +6.38%
04:11pMicrovast to Virtually Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
12/20Microvast Opens New Technology and Testing Center in Colorado
BU
12/20Microvast Holdings, Inc. Opens New Technology and Testing Center in Colorado
CI
Microvast to Virtually Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

12/29/2022 | 04:11pm EST
Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced that Sascha Kelterborn, president and chief revenue officer, and Craig Webster, chief financial officer, will virtually present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. CT (3:45 p.m. ET).

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com/.

About Microvast

Founded in Houston, Texas in 2006 as a research and technology driven company, Microvast has evolved into a global leader in the design, development and manufacture of battery solutions for mobile and stationary applications. Microvast provides a broad portfolio of fast-charging lithium-ion battery solutions, with different chemistries, performance characteristics and price points to meet the diverse requirements of its customer base. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to modules and packs.

Since placing its first battery systems into operation in electric buses more than a decade ago, Microvast has expanded its business to serve a broad range of commercial, passenger and specialty vehicles, including mining, material handling, and power vehicles and equipment, as well as grid-scale energy storage applications.

For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@microvast).


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 200 M - -
Net income 2022 -170 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 434 M 434 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 57,0%
Technical analysis trends MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,41 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 467%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wu Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sascha Rene Kelterborn President
Craig Webster Chief Financial Officer
Wenjuan Mattis Chief Technology Officer
S. Shane Smith Chief Operating Officer & President-MP Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.-75.09%434
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-33.00%137 924
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%80 184
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-23.92%25 991
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-42.15%7 624
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-26.44%7 068