Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microvast Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVST   US59516C1062

MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

(MVST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
1.400 USD   +10.24%
02:21pROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Microvast Holdings, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - MVST, MVSTW
PR
05/31Factbox-Companies invest in EV battery factories in Europe
RE
05/30Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Microvast Holdings, Inc. - MVST
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Microvast Holdings, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - MVST, MVSTW

06/03/2023 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST, MVSTW) resulting from allegations that Microvast may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Microvast securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16538 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 22, 2023, Reuters reported that the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) canceled a $200M grant to lithium battery manufacturer, Microvast Holdings, Inc., citing lawmakers' concerns over the Company's alleged links to the Chinese Communist Party. Microvast has been in talks with the DoE over the grant to help build a plant in Tennessee to support its work with General Motors developing specialized electric vehicle batteries.

On this news, Microvast's stock price fell $0.80 per share, or 36.36% to close at $1.40 per share on May 23, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.  Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-global-and-leading-law-firm-encourages-microvast-holdings-inc-investors-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--mvst-mvstw-301841683.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
02:21pROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Microvast Holdings, Inc. Investors to ..
PR
05/31Factbox-Companies invest in EV battery factories in Europe
RE
05/30Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Microvast Holdings, In..
PR
05/26ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Microvast Holdings, Inc. Investors with Loss..
PR
05/25Loss Alert : ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Microvast Holdings, Inc. Investors..
BU
05/25Microvast : Investor Day Presentation
PU
05/25Transcript : Microvast Holdings, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/25Microvast : Fact Sheet About DOE Decision
PU
05/24Microvast Responds to DOE Decision to Withdraw Separator Grant
BU
05/23Investigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Mic..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer