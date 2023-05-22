US cancels talks on $200 mln for Microvast battery company -source

(Corrects paragraph four to say source declined to comment on
WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy
Department decided on Monday to cancel contract negotiations on
a $200 million award for Microvast Holdings, a lithium
battery company, a source familiar with the matter said.
The department had been in talks for $200 million in funding
to Microvast from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law for
developing domestic manufacturing bases and supply chains.
Last December, two Republican lawmakers had slammed the
decision to grant the funding in a letter to Energy Secretary
Jennifer Granholm saying Microvast had ties to the Chinese
government.
The source declined to say whether the decision to cancel
the negotiations had anything to do with any concerns about
China ties. Contract decisions are made on factors including
company's past performance, financial management and accounting
systems, the source said.
