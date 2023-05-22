Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microvast Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVST   US59516C1062

MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

(MVST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-22 pm EDT
2.200 USD   +4.76%
05:34pUS cancels talks on $200 mln for Microvast battery company -source
RE
04:51pUS Energy Dept cancels $200 mln award for battery company Microvast -source
RE
04:51pU.s. energy department cancels contract negotiations on $200 mln…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

US cancels talks on $200 mln for Microvast battery company -source

05/22/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Corrects paragraph four to say source declined to comment on whether the cancellation had anything to do with any China ties with Microvast, not source said the cancellation had nothing to do with any China ties)

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department decided on Monday to cancel contract negotiations on a $200 million award for Microvast Holdings, a lithium battery company, a source familiar with the matter said.

The department had been in talks for $200 million in funding to Microvast from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law for developing domestic manufacturing bases and supply chains.

Last December, two Republican lawmakers had slammed the decision to grant the funding in a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm saying Microvast had ties to the Chinese government.

The source declined to say whether the decision to cancel the negotiations had anything to do with any concerns about China ties. Contract decisions are made on factors including company's past performance, financial management and accounting systems, the source said.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC. 4.76% 2.2 Delayed Quote.37.25%
TOPIX INDEX 0.38% 2184.44 Delayed Quote.14.27%
All news about MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
05:34pUS cancels talks on $200 mln for Microvast battery company -source
RE
04:51pUS Energy Dept cancels $200 mln award for battery company Microvast -source
RE
04:51pU.s. energy department cancels contract negotiations on $200 mln…
RE
05/18Factbox-Companies invest in EV battery factories in Europe
RE
05/12Europe set for two new gigafactories as it lures battery makers
RE
05/12Europe set for two new gigafactories as it lures battery makers
RE
05/09Microvast Holdings, Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
05/09Microvast Holdings, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter 2023
CI
05/09Transcript : Microvast Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09Microvast Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 353 M - -
Net income 2023 -142 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,78x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 677 M 677 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 535
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microvast Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,20 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 264%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Wu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Craig Webster Chief Financial Officer
Wen Juan Mattis Chief Technology Officer
S. Shane Smith Chief Operating Officer
Wei Ying Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.37.25%646
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED5.37%144 106
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.28.59%97 493
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.18.44%34 831
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-22.30%19 794
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.156.79%16 695
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer