    MVST   US59516C1062

MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

(MVST)
  Report
06/10/2023
1.400 USD   -4.76%
09:11aWolf haldenstein adler freeman & herz llp is investigating potential securities claims against microvast holdings, inc.
PR
06/05Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Microvast Holdings, Inc. - MVST
PR
06/05Kentucky pauses incentives for battery maker whose federal loan was nixed after claims of China ties
AQ
WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP IS INVESTIGATING POTENTIAL SECURITIES CLAIMS AGAINST MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.

06/10/2023 | 09:11am EDT
NEW YORK, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  ("Wolf  Haldenstein") announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Microvast Holdings, Inc. ("Microvast" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MVST) for violations of the securities laws..

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are  advised  to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the potential action on our website, www.whafh.com.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT INFORMATION

Our investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

Microvast is the subject of a Reuters report published on May 22, 2023. According to the report, the Department of Energy canceled a $200 million grant to the Company that was intended to build a plant in Tennessee to produce lithium batteries. According to the published report, the Company's undisclosed alleged ties to the ruling Chinese Communist Party was the reason for the cancellation.

Based on this news, shares of Microvast fell by more than 36%.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Patrick Donovan, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-haldenstein-adler-freeman--herz-llp--is-investigating-potential-securities-claims-against-microvast-holdings-inc-301847413.html

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
