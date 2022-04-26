Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MicroVision, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVIS   US5949603048

MICROVISION, INC.

(MVIS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/26 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.990 USD   -6.27%
05:46pMicroVision, Inc.
AQ
05:35pMICROVISION : Releases Videos of Track Testing for Ground-Truth Data
PU
04/21MICROVISION INC. : MicroVision to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MicroVision : Releases Videos of Track Testing for Ground-Truth Data

04/26/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 26, 2022

MicroVision Releases Videos of Track Testing for Ground-Truth Data

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 /MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, announced its release of a series of videos documenting track testing of its automotive lidar sensor and perception software.

"We are pleased with the progress our team is making with development of our integrated hardware and software solution as evidenced during the recent ground-truth testing with our demo car on a test track in Michigan," said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "To ensure safety, we believe it is critical to test solutions to key ADAS scenarios at highway speeds. We are releasing videos of these days at the test track to show how we expect our solution to enable highway safety for OEMs."

After releasing a sneak peek video on April 14, MicroVision released a seven-minute video yesterday, showcasing its solid-state lidar sensor and perception software operating on its demo car on an independent test track. MicroVision's team collected ground-truth data at highway speeds. The Company expects to release additional video vignettes of this track testing in the days to come.

Access to the videos can be found on MicroVision's social media sites, links for which can be found on its website at https://www.microvision.com. A direct link to the seven-minute video is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgxbKIjmhWU.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website atwww.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisionincorfollow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.

MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen and Matt Kreps Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/698999/MicroVision-Releases-Videos-of-Track-Testing-for-

Ground-Truth-Data

Disclaimer

Microvision Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 21:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICROVISION, INC.
05:46pMicroVision, Inc.
AQ
05:35pMICROVISION : Releases Videos of Track Testing for Ground-Truth Data
PU
04/21MICROVISION INC. : MicroVision to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022
EQ
04/20MicroVision, Inc.
AQ
04/20MICROVISION : to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022
PU
04/13TRANSCRIPT : MicroVision, Inc. - Special Call
CI
04/08MicroVision to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Webcast and One-On-One Investor Mee..
EQ
04/08MICROVISION : to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Webcast and One-On-One Investor Meet..
PU
04/04MICROVISION : Appoints Jeffrey Herbst to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
04/04MICROVISION, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROVISION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,50 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 526 M 526 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 150x
Capi. / Sales 2023 114x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MICROVISION, INC.
Duration : Period :
MicroVision, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROVISION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,19 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Sharma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anubhav Verma Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Brian V. Turner Chairman
Jari Honkanen Vice President-Software Engineering
Thomas Byeman Vice President-Product Design & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROVISION, INC.-36.33%526
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-11.30%30 519
CORNING INCORPORATED-9.21%29 107
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-32.58%8 691
E INK HOLDINGS INC.15.89%6 592
AU OPTRONICS CORP.-25.76%5 776