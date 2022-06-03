Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MicroVision, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVIS   US5949603048

MICROVISION, INC.

(MVIS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
3.830 USD   -4.49%
05:42pMICROVISION : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/24MICROVISION, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/29MICROVISION, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MicroVision : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Spitzer Mark Bradley
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
MICROVISION, INC. [MVIS] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
6244 185TH AVE. NE, STE 100
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
REDMOND WA 98052
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Spitzer Mark Bradley
6244 185TH AVE. NE, STE 100

REDMOND, WA98052 		X

Signatures
/s/ Drew G. Markham, attorney-in-fact 2022-06-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of MVIS common stock.
(2) The restricted stock units vest in four equal quarterly installments until fully vested on the earlier of the first anniversary of the grant date or the day prior to the company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, provided that the reporting person continues to serve as a director through each vesting date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Microvision Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICROVISION, INC.
05:42pMICROVISION : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/24MICROVISION, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04/29MICROVISION, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
04/28MICROVISION : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PU
04/28MicroVision to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
EQ
04/28MicroVision Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
EQ
04/27MICROVISION : Announces First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
04/27MICROVISION : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27TRANSCRIPT : MicroVision, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/27MicroVision, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROVISION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,50 M - -
Net income 2022 -53,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 662 M 662 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 189x
Capi. / Sales 2023 144x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart MICROVISION, INC.
Duration : Period :
MicroVision, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROVISION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,01 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Sharma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anubhav Verma Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Brian V. Turner Chairman
Jari Honkanen Vice President-Software Engineering
Thomas Byeman Vice President-Product Design & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROVISION, INC.-19.96%662
CORNING INCORPORATED-1.93%30 837
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-13.13%30 275
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-29.66%8 906
E INK HOLDINGS INC.38.41%8 155
AU OPTRONICS CORP.-22.71%5 799