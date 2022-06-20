Log in
    MVIS   US5949603048

MICROVISION, INC.

(MVIS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
3.740 USD   +5.65%
04:24pMICROVISION : Unveils New MAVIN(TM) Lidar Product Line To Enable High Speed Highway Safety Features
PU
06/14MICROVISION, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14MicroVision to Showcase its Automotive Lidar Sensor at ADAS & Automotive Technology Expo in Stuttgart, Germany
EQ
MicroVision : Unveils New MAVIN(TM) Lidar Product Line To Enable High Speed Highway Safety Features

06/20/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Introducing a new era of sensors developed to enable high-speed, highway safety features in an OEM-friendly design

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2022 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, unveiled its new dynamic view lidar system, MicroVision MAVIN™ DR, a system that will enable new ADAS safety features addressing the need to see farther, with greater clarity, and respond faster to emerging situations.

MAVIN DR is the fourth lidar hardware variant from MicroVision and the first to offer a dynamic range, combining short-, medium-, and long-range sensing and fields of view into one form factor. The new sensor produces an ultra-high-resolution point cloud showing drivable and non-drivable areas of the road ahead. With its low latency point cloud (30 hertz), the MAVIN product line allows ADAS systems to respond more quickly and take action at high speeds.

"Our goal is always to provide OEMs with technology that presents the most complete and detailed picture of the road ahead. With our short-, medium-, and long-range lidar sensors combined into one hardware unit, we can provide the most comprehensive and dynamic view of the road ahead at highway speeds," said Sumit Sharma, CEO of MicroVision. "We are proud to unveil a sensor that we believe meets or exceeds OEM expectations."

In addition to the dynamic view system, the MicroVision MAVIN DR has a new hardware form factor that complements OEM design. The newly refined form factor enables even more flexible deployment options for OEMs. Built with materials known to OEM supply chains, MicroVision hardware is scalable, sourceable, and supports a lower cost structure.

For more information about the MicroVision MAVIN lidar system, please visit https://www.microvision.com/.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms, and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/. MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact
Jeff Christensen and Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Relations Contact
Heidi Davidson - Galvanize Worldwide
MicroVision@galvanizeworldwide.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705795/MicroVision-Unveils-New-MAVINTM-Lidar-Product-Line-To-Enable-High-Speed-Highway-Safety-Features

Disclaimer

Microvision Inc. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 20:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
