MicroVision : Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting Transcript

This transcript has been posted on MicroVision's website for the reader's convenience. Readers should refer to the audio replays, when available, on MicroVision's website at www.MicroVision.com for clarification and accuracy.
Opening of Meeting
Brian Turner:
Good morning and welcome to the Annual Shareholder Meeting of MicroVision, Inc.
I am Brian Turner, Board Chair, and I will be the Chairman of this meeting.
Thank you for joining us today, we're excited to be hosting our virtual Shareholder Meeting, which allows more stockholders to attend via the web portal. We will conduct the business portion of our meeting first, followed by comments from Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and have some time at the end to answer a few questions that are germane to the meeting. Validated stockholders as of the March 29th record date may vote today. You will need the 16-digit Proxy Control Number found on your Proxy Notice to vote.
In keeping with the digital approach to this year's meeting, it is now shortly after 9:00 am Pacific Time on March 26th, my apologies, May 26th and this meeting is officially called to order. And now I will turn the meeting over to Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Office and Board Member to introduce the other members of the board and management at today's meeting.
1
Introductions
Sumit Sharma:
Thank you, Brian.
I would like to briefly introduce our other Directors who are all attending the meeting today.
Simon Biddiscombe
Simon is the former CEO of MobileIron, the mobile security backbone for protecting corporate data.
Simon is Chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Nominating Committee.
Bob Carlile
Bob is a retired partner at KPMG LLP.
Bob is Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Compensation Committee.
Judy Curran
Judy is head of Global Automotive Strategy at Ansys, Inc. and a former Director of Technology Strategy at Ford Motor Company.
Judy is a member of the Nominating Committee
Seval Oz
Seval is a former CEO of Continental Transportation Systems and a former head of Global Strategic Partnerships for Google X self-driving cars program.
Mark Spitzer
Mark is the former founder and CEO of the MicroOptical Corporation and former Director of Operations for project glass at Google X.
Mark is a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.
I would also like to introduce our other Executive Officer:
Steve Holt
Steve is Chief Financial Officer and has been with the Company since 2013. Also, with us today are:
2
Rob McEachran and Lisa Dion of our independent auditors, Moss Adams LLP.
Agenda
We will conduct our annual meeting with balloting first, followed by report on the voting, then the meeting part will be adjourned.
After the meeting is adjourned, I will provide comments, and finally, there will be some time to respond to questions.
Determining that a Quorum is Present
Sumit Sharma:
Now, I would like to introduce Kevin Wills, our Corporate Secretary. I will turn to him with any procedural issues that may arise.
Kevin will establish that the meeting has been duly called and that a quorum is present.
Kevin Wills:
Thank you, Sumit. This meeting is being held pursuant to the printed notice mailed beginning on April 7, 2021, to each shareholder of record at the close of business on March 29, 2021.
The Board fixed March 29, 2021, as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at this meeting.
Holders of more than 33 and one-third percent of the shares of the Company's common stock outstanding at that date are present by proxy, a quorum is present for purposes of transacting business.
A copy of the notice has been placed in the corporate minute book.
I will also serve as the Inspector of Elections for this meeting.
Sumit Sharma:
Since notice was properly given and a quorum is present, I declare the meeting is formally opened. After the formal meeting has been adjourned, we will provide some time for general questions that relate to this meeting. You will need the 16-digit Proxy Control Number found on your Proxy Notice to vote. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. However, no one attending via the webcast or telephone is permitted to use any audio recording device.
3
We will consider and vote on the matters as stated.
Proposal One: Election of Directors
Sumit Sharma:
I move to vote on the first Proposal on the agenda - election of individuals to the Company's Board of Directors. The current board of directors nominated seven individuals to be the directors of the Company for a one-year term:
Simon Biddiscombe
Robert Carlile
Judy Curran
Seval Oz
Sumit Sharma
Mark Spitzer and
Brian Turner
The elected directors will begin their term at the end of this meeting and will hold the position until their successors have been elected and qualified at next year's annual meeting.
Proposal Two: Approve the Amendment to 2020 MicroVision, Inc. Incentive Plan
Sumit Sharma:
I now move to vote on the second Proposal on the agenda to approve the Amendment to the 2020 MicroVision, Inc. Incentive Plan.
Proposal Three: Ratify the selection of MOSS ADAMS LLP as the Company's
independent registered public accounting firm
Sumit Sharma:
I now move to vote for the third Proposal on the agenda to ratify the selection of Moss Adams LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the current fiscal year.
Proposal Four: Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Sumit Sharma:
I now move to vote for the fourth Proposal on the agenda to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.
4
It is 9:06 am Pacific Time on May 26th, 2021, and the polls are now open. Any shareholder who hasn't yet voted or wishes to change their vote, may do so by clicking on the voting button on the web portal and following the instructions there. You will need your 16- digit proxy control number from your Proxy Notice to be able to vote. Shareholders, who have sent in proxies or voted via telephone or internet and do not want to change their vote, do not need to take any further action.
[PAUSE FOR VOTING - short pause 2 -3 min]
Close Polls
Brian Turner:
Now that everyone has had the opportunity to vote, I declare the polls for the 2021 MicroVision Inc. Annual Shareholder Meeting closed at 9:09 am Pacific Time on May 26th, 2021.
Voting Results
Brian Turner:
Inspector of Elections, do we have the preliminary voting results?
Kevin Wills:
We do. The preliminary vote report on Proposal One shows all nominees for election to the Board have been duly elected.
Proposal Two, the Amendment to the 2020 MicroVision, Inc. Incentive Plan is approved.
Proposal Three, to ratify the selection of Moss Adams LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the current fiscal year has been approved.
Proposal Four the advisory vote regarding compensation of the named executive officers has been approved.
We will be reporting the final vote results in a Form 8-K following confirmation of the votes entered at the meeting today.
Report on the Company
Brian Turner:
Thank you. There being no further business to come before the meeting, the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of MicroVision, Inc. is now adjourned.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.