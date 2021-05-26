MicroVision : Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting Transcript

This transcript has been posted on MicroVision's website for the reader's convenience. Readers should refer to the audio replays, when available, on MicroVision's website at www.MicroVision.com for clarification and accuracy.

Opening of Meeting

Brian Turner:

Good morning and welcome to the Annual Shareholder Meeting of MicroVision, Inc.

I am Brian Turner, Board Chair, and I will be the Chairman of this meeting.

Thank you for joining us today, we're excited to be hosting our virtual Shareholder Meeting, which allows more stockholders to attend via the web portal. We will conduct the business portion of our meeting first, followed by comments from Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and have some time at the end to answer a few questions that are germane to the meeting. Validated stockholders as of the March 29th record date may vote today. You will need the 16-digit Proxy Control Number found on your Proxy Notice to vote.

In keeping with the digital approach to this year's meeting, it is now shortly after 9:00 am Pacific Time on March 26th, my apologies, May 26th and this meeting is officially called to order. And now I will turn the meeting over to Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Office and Board Member to introduce the other members of the board and management at today's meeting.