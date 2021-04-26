MicroVision : soars 47%, leading 'meme stocks' higher

April 26 (Reuters) - Shares of laser-developer MicroVision
Inc jumped 47% on Monday and other Reddit favorites
rallied, suggesting that interest in so-called meme stocks
remains strong after a wild ride this year.
MicroVision, which develops laser scanning technology for
automotive lidar sensors and augmented reality, was the most
mentioned stock on Reddit's popular WallStreetBets forum on
Monday, according to sentiment tracker SwaggyStocks.
Other so-called meme stocks, which have been a focus on
WallStreetBets and other online forums populated by retail
traders, were also higher on Monday, including GameStop,
AMC Entertainment and Koss Corp.
"I think it's retail coming back in to start the week," said
Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a family
investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey. "The meme stocks
tend to be more emotional for investors and very momentum
driven."
Meme stocks grabbed the spotlight earlier this year, when a
flurry of buying in the shares of video game retailer GameStop
forced bearish investors to unwind their bets against the stock,
sparking a nearly 1700% rally and surges in other
Reddit-favorites in January.
Trading in the names has been highly volatile in the last
few months, though GameStop shares are still up nearly 800% on
the year.
"This market has been highly speculative at the edges for
months. Retail interest appears to remain strong for high-beta
speculative names," Meckler said.
MicroVision shares closed at $26.44 on Monday after rising
as high as $27.80 during the high-volume trading session. The
stock is up 391% year-to-date.
In the past, investors have been particularly sensitive to
news about the company's Long Range Lidar Sensor technology and
the company has set expectations that it could complete samples
of the technology within its April timeframe.
Short interest in MicroVision stood at about 18.7% of the
float, with 29.37 million of the company's stock sold short as
of Friday's close, according to S3 Partners.
The number of shares shorted increased by 1.4 million in the
last seven days, showing some investors placed bearish bets as
the shares have rallied, said S3's Ihor Dusaniwsky.
"We are seeing shorting into a red-hot stock as shorts are
looking for a pullback," Dusaniwsky said.
But bearish investors could be "squeezed out of their
positions due to losses" if the shares continue rallying, he
said.
In Monday's trading alone, short sellers were showing
mark-to-market losses of $227 million on the day when the stock
was trading at $25.69, Dusaniwsky said.
Short seller Hindenburg Research said in a Dec. 22 Twitter
post that it was betting against the company's shares. It did
not reply to a request for comment on Monday.
MicroVision's options were the sixth most active among
single stock names on Monday, with heavy trading in call options
betting on the stock to gain another 30% by mid-May, according
to Trade Alert.
The company is due to report results on April 29. A
representative for MicroVision said on Monday that the company
does not comment on movements in its share price.
(Reporting By Sinéad Carew and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by
Ira Iosebashvili and Richard Pullin)