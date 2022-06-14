Log in
    MVIS   US5949603048

MICROVISION, INC.

(MVIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:29 2022-06-14 am EDT
3.370 USD   +3.69%
09:21aMicroVision to Showcase its Automotive Lidar Sensor at ADAS & Automotive Technology Expo in Stuttgart, Germany
EQ
06/06MICROVISION, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24MICROVISION, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
MicroVision to Showcase its Automotive Lidar Sensor at ADAS & Automotive Technology Expo in Stuttgart, Germany

06/14/2022 | 09:21am EDT
DGAP-News: MicroVision Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MicroVision to Showcase its Automotive Lidar Sensor at ADAS & Automotive Technology Expo in Stuttgart, Germany

14.06.2022 / 15:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MicroVision to Showcase its Automotive Lidar Sensor at ADAS & Automotive Technology Expo in Stuttgart, Germany

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, today announced its plans to exhibit its automotive lidar sensor at the ADAS & Automotive Vehicle Technology Expo in Stuttgart, Germany on June 21-23, 2022.

"We look forward to exhibiting MicroVision's Long Range Lidar sensor at this Expo," said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "Attending this international Expo in Stuttgart will allow us to demonstrate our sensor's capabilities and its future ability to enable safe mobility for advanced driver assistance systems to leading automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. We look forward to meeting with key industry executives in person at this important international automotive trade show."

"Lidar hardware and perception software are the next frontier for enabling ADAS solutions and highway safety experiences. This combination of safe driving at highway speeds is the key to building a successful ADAS that consumers are demanding in their vehicles right now and to meet industry standards for autonomous vehicle driving in the future," continued Sharma.

ADAS & Automotive Vehicle Technology Expo, canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns to Stuttgart, Germany - Europe's most influential hub for automotive innovation, research and development. The latest technologies to enable and accelerate end-to-end autonomous and ADAS applications will be showcased.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.

MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen and Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
MVIS@darrowir.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.


14.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1374639  14.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1374639&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
