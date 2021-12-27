Log in
Microwave Filter : Annual Report

12/27/2021 | 01:47pm EST
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Microwave Filter Company, Inc.

6743 Kinne Street, East Syracuse , NY 13057

315- 438-4700

www.microwavefilter.com

335931

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: 9/30/2020

(the "Reporting Period")

As of August 27, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,577,531

As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,577,703

As of September 30, 2020 the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,578,630

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

None

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

NY

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

6743 Kinne Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

mfco

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

common

CUSIP:

595176108

Par or stated value:

$ .10

Total shares authorized:

5,000,000

as of date: 8/27/2021

Total shares outstanding:

2,577,703

as of date: 6/30/2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

2,494,367 as of date: 6/30/3021

Total number of shareholders of record:

443

as of date: 6/30/2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized:

as of date:

Total shares outstanding:

as of date:

Transfer Agent

Name:

Microwave Filter Company, Inc.

Phone:

(315) 438-4700

Email:

dick-j@microwavefilter.com

Address: 6743 Kinne Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3

Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date 9/30/2018

Common: 2,579,680

Preferred:

0

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

1/2/2019

Shares

171

returned

to

treasury

2/26/2019

Shares

78

returned

to

treasury

2/26/2019

Shares

193

returned

to

treasury

8/19/2019

Shares

37

returned

to

treasury

8/19/2019

Shares

11

returned

to

treasury

9/15/2019

Shares

11

returned

to

treasury

1/7/2020

Shares

110

returned

to

treasury

1/15/2020

Shares

174

returned

to

treasury

3/3/2020

Shares

74

returned

to

treasury

6/9/2020 Shares 191 returned

to treasury

12/17/2020 Shares 874 returned

to treasury

3/3/2021 Shares 53 returned

to treasury

7/30/2021 Shares 170 returned

to treasury

8/17/2021 Shares 2 returned

to treasury

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance

Ending Balance:

Date 8/27/2021 Common: 2,577,531

Preferred: 0

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

