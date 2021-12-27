Microwave Filter : Annual Report

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Microwave Filter Company, Inc. 6743 Kinne Street, East Syracuse , NY 13057 315- 438-4700 www.microwavefilter.com 335931 Annual Report For the Period Ending: 9/30/2020 (the "Reporting Period") As of August 27, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,577,531 As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,577,703 As of September 30, 2020 the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,578,630 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 1 of 41

2) Security Information Trading symbol: mfco Exact title and class of securities outstanding: common CUSIP: 595176108 Par or stated value: $ .10 Total shares authorized: 5,000,000 as of date: 8/27/2021 Total shares outstanding: 2,577,703 as of date: 6/30/2021

Number of shares in the Public Float: 2,494,367 as of date: 6/30/3021 Total number of shareholders of record: 443 as of date: 6/30/2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Microwave Filter Company, Inc. Phone: (315) 438-4700 Email: dick-j@microwavefilter.com Address: 6743 Kinne Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance Date 9/30/2018 Common: 2,579,680 Preferred: 0 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) at to market have individual returned to Issuance price at with voting / Nature of treasury) the time investment Services of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No)

1/2/2019 Shares 171 returned to treasury 2/26/2019 Shares 78 returned to treasury 2/26/2019 Shares 193 returned to treasury 8/19/2019 Shares 37 returned to treasury 8/19/2019 Shares 11 returned to treasury 9/15/2019 Shares 11 returned to treasury 1/7/2020 Shares 110 returned to treasury 1/15/2020 Shares 174 returned to treasury 3/3/2020 Shares 74 returned to