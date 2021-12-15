Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MICT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MICT   US55328R1095

MICT, INC.

(MICT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MICT, Inc. to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting on December 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET

12/15/2021 | 12:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the "Company"), today announces it has moved the date for its annual shareholder meeting to December 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET from December 21, 2021 in order to maximize shareholder participation. MICT’s Board of Directors has agreed to extend the voting period by an additional 48 hours, thereby accommodating the wishes of a large group of shareholders while still holding the meeting prior to the Christmas holiday.

Proxy statements for the annual meeting can be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/854800/000121390021062181/ea151341-defr14a_mictinc.htm.

Shareholders who need assistance with voting their shares should call the Company’s proxy solicitor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group LLC, at 888-742-1305.

About MICT, Inc.
MICT, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MICT) operates through its subsidiaries, GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd ("GFHI"), its various fully owned subsidiaries or VIE structures. GFHI's versatile proprietary trading technology platform is designed to serve a large number of high growth sectors in the global fintech space. Primary areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading and sales of insurance products in several high-growth foreign markets including Asia where GFH owns a substantial propriety database of users.

Forward-looking Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, business prospectus, growth strategy and liquidity. Such forward-looking statements and their implications involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the “Risk Factors” section and elsewhere in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact information:
ir@mict-inc.com


All news about MICT, INC.
12:43pMICT, INC. TO HOLD ANNUAL SHAREHOLDE : 00 am et
GL
12/03MICT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/03MICT, Inc. Promotes Hao Chen as Chief Financial Officer
CI
11/17NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
11/16MICT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
11/15MICT : Reports Strong Performance and Achievement of Major Milestones, Including Revenue G..
PU
11/15MICT : Conference Call presentation Q3 2021
PU
11/15Earnings Flash (MICT) MICT Reports Q3 Loss $-0.03
MT
11/15Earnings Flash (MICT) MICT Reports Q3 Revenue $18.5M, vs. Street Est of $18.1M
MT
11/15MICT, Inc. Reports Strong Performance and Achievement of Major Milestones, Including Re..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 63,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -36,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart MICT, INC.
Duration : Period :
MICT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,98 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 310%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren Christian Mercer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yehezkel Ofir Independent Director
John M. Scott Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Robert John Benton Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurel Moody Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICT, INC.-53.09%119
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.77%125 181
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.63%95 323
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.83%59 645
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION36.72%56 714
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.30%41 796