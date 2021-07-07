Today's MICT registration statement amends a May 17, 2021 filing and relates to the registration of a portion of issued restricted shares and the registration of a new shelf registration statement rather than new issuance of stock

MONTVALE, N.J., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT) (“MICT” or the “Company”) filed an amendment to the S-3 registration statement filing made on May 17, 2021. The Company again wishes to clarify the dual purposes of that filing, which are as follows: (i) to register a portion of the restricted shares it has already issued; and (ii) to register a new shelf registration statement to enable it to take advantage of potential growth opportunities in the future. The filing does not have any effect on the Company’s number of shares presently issued and outstanding.

About MICT, Inc.

MICT, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MICT) operates through its subsidiaries, GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd ("GFHI") and its various fully owned subsidiaries or VIE structures. And Micronet. GFHI's versatile proprietary trading technology platform is designed to serve a large number of high growth sectors in the global fintech space. Primary areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading and sales of insurance products in several high-growth foreign markets including Asia where GFH owns a substantial proprietary database of users. Micronet operates in the growing telematics and commercial Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market, mainly in the United States and Europe. Micronet designs, develops, manufactures and sells mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions in challenging work environments.

