Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc.    MAA

MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.

(MAA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MAA : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call

01/07/2021 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) announced today that the Company expects to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 after market close and will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review fourth quarter and full-year performance and conduct a question-and-answer period.

The conference call-in number is (877) 830-2598 (Domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1877 (International).  The Conference ID is MAA.  A replay of the conference call will be available from February 4, 2021 through February 18, 2021 by dialing (800) 839-2391 (Domestic) or +1 (402) 220-7205 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the "For Investors" page of the Company's website at www.maac.com and an audio archive of the call will be posted on the Company's website following the call's conclusion.

About MAA
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.  For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-conference-call-301203126.html

SOURCE MAA


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
05:02pMAA : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release, Conf..
PR
2020Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend by 2.5%
MT
2020MAA : Announces Increase to Quarterly Common Dividend
PR
2020MAA : Announces Regular Quarterly Preferred Dividend
PR
2020MAA TO PRESENT AT NAREIT'S REITWORLD : 2020 Annual Conference
PR
2020Scotiabank Adjusts Price Target for Mid-America Apartment Communities to $132..
MT
2020Truist Adjusts Price Target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130 From..
MT
2020NAREIT'S REITWORLD : 2020 Annual Conference
PU
2020MID AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES IN : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
2020MID AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY : COMMUNITIES INC. Management's Discussion and A..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ