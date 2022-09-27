Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mid-America Apartment Community, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAA   US59522J1034

MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.

(MAA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-09-27 pm EDT
151.54 USD   -1.78%
04:20pMid-America Apartment Communities Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 a Share, Payable Oct. 31 to Shareholders as of Oct. 14
MT
04:16pMAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend
PR
09/23RBC Cuts Price Target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $177 From $185, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend

09/27/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA) today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.25 per share of common stock to be paid on October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 14, 2022.

As established in prior quarters, the board of directors declared the quarterly common dividend in advance of MAA's earnings announcement that is expected to be made on October 26, 2022.

About MAA
MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns or has ownership interest in apartment communities primarily throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance. For further details, please refer to www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.

Certain matters in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with respect to our expectations for future periods. Such statements include statements made about the payment of common dividends. The ability to meet the payment of common dividends in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements could differ materially from the projection due to a number of factors, including a downturn in general economic conditions or the capital markets, changes in interest rates and other items that are difficult to control such as increases in real estate taxes in many of our markets, as well as the other general risks inherent in the apartment and real estate businesses. Reference is hereby made to the filings of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K, and its annual report on Form 10-K, particularly including the risk factors contained in the latter filing.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-announces-quarterly-common-dividend-301634759.html

SOURCE MAA


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
04:20pMid-America Apartment Communities Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 a Share, Payabl..
MT
04:16pMAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend
PR
09/23RBC Cuts Price Target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $177 From $185, Maintains..
MT
09/19Mizuho Securities Adjusts Mid-America Apartment Communities' Price Target to $177 From ..
MT
09/15Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $215 From $211, R..
MT
09/14Transcript : Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Presents at Bank of Amer..
CI
09/12Bank Of America Securities 2022 Glob : September 13-14, 2022
PU
09/12Mid America Apartment Communities In : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
09/12MAA to Participate in the Bank of America 2022 Global Real Estate Conference
PR
09/01MAA Announces Regular Quarterly Preferred Dividend
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.
More recommendations