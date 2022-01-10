Log in
    MPB   US59540G1076

MID PENN BANCORP, INC.

(MPB)
Mid Penn Bancorp : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)

01/10/2022 | 03:28pm EST
Ownership Submission
FORM 4/A
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Grubic Robert C
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
MID PENN BANCORP INC [MPB] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
2407 PARK DR.
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
HARRISBURG PA 17110
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-01-04 		6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Grubic Robert C
2407 PARK DR.

HARRISBURG, PA17110 		X

Signatures
/s/ Robert C. Grubic 2022-01-10
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Shares purchased through the Director Stock Purchase Plan.
(2) On January 4, 2022, the reporting person filed a Form 4 (the Original Form 4) reporting the acquisition of 158 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) common stock through the Director Stock Purchase Plan. Due to an administrative oversight, on January 10, 2022, the reporting person filed a Form 4 reporting the acquisition of 365 shares of MPB common stock in connection with the merger of Riverview Financial Corporation with and into MPB on November 30, 2021. The Original Form 4, filed on January 4, 2022, is being amended by this Form 4 amendment solely to correct the total amount of securities beneficially owned by the reporting person following the acquisition of the 158 shares of MPB common stock pursuant to the Director Stock Purchase Plan.
(3) Shares granted in the form of restricted stock, which vests 100% on the first anniversary of the date of grant.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 20:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
