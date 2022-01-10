Mid Penn Bancorp : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)

(2)

On January 4, 2022, the reporting person filed a Form 4 (the Original Form 4) reporting the acquisition of 158 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) common stock through the Director Stock Purchase Plan. Due to an administrative oversight, on January 10, 2022, the reporting person filed a Form 4 reporting the acquisition of 365 shares of MPB common stock in connection with the merger of Riverview Financial Corporation with and into MPB on November 30, 2021. The Original Form 4, filed on January 4, 2022, is being amended by this Form 4 amendment solely to correct the total amount of securities beneficially owned by the reporting person following the acquisition of the 158 shares of MPB common stock pursuant to the Director Stock Purchase Plan.