Mid Penn Bancorp : BANK HIRES JOSEPH ROSSELLI AS COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICER IN SOUTHEAST PA
December 06, 2023 at 12:41 pm EST
Posted on Dec 6th, 2023
Mid Penn Bank (the "Bank"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ("Mid Penn") (NASDAQ: MPB), is pleased to announce that Joseph Rosselli has joined the Bank as commercial loan officer and vice president in the Newtown office.
Rosselli has 19 years of experience in the financial services industry and comes to the Bank from Truist, where he was a commercial relationship manager. In his new position, he will report to Senior Vice President and Regional President Jared Utz.
Rosselli attended Temple University and earned a bachelor's degree in marketing management and research. He is an active member of his community and is involved with the Middletown Athletic Association as chairman of the sponsorship committee, a baseball and basketball coach, and assists with facilities management and game-day events. He also volunteers with United Way, the Bucks County Opportunity Council, and Good Samaritan.
About Mid Penn Bank
Mid Penn Bank, headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. The Bank operates 49 retail locations throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and central New Jersey, and has total assets of approximately $5 billion. Mid Penn offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more, please visit www.midpennbank.com.
Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's primary business consists of deposits and loans from the Bank's network of community banking offices. It provides full-service commercial banking and financial services, including mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development and local government loans and various types of time and demand deposits. It provides services to commercial businesses and real estate investors, consumers, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities through its 43 full-service retail banking properties. Its investment portfolio includes the United States Treasury and United States government agencies, mortgage-backed United States government agencies, and corporate bonds. It also offers other services, such as online banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services and safe deposit boxes.