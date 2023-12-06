Posted on Dec 6th, 2023

Mid Penn Bank (the "Bank"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ("Mid Penn") (NASDAQ: MPB), is pleased to announce that Joseph Rosselli has joined the Bank as commercial loan officer and vice president in the Newtown office.

Rosselli has 19 years of experience in the financial services industry and comes to the Bank from Truist, where he was a commercial relationship manager. In his new position, he will report to Senior Vice President and Regional President Jared Utz.

Rosselli attended Temple University and earned a bachelor's degree in marketing management and research. He is an active member of his community and is involved with the Middletown Athletic Association as chairman of the sponsorship committee, a baseball and basketball coach, and assists with facilities management and game-day events. He also volunteers with United Way, the Bucks County Opportunity Council, and Good Samaritan.

Mid Penn Bank, headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. The Bank operates 49 retail locations throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and central New Jersey, and has total assets of approximately $5 billion. Mid Penn offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more, please visit www.midpennbank.com.