Posted on Jul 24th, 2024

Golf Classic benefits Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and Basser Center for BRCA at Penn Medicine

Mid Penn Bank last week hosted its 2024 Mid Penn Bank Celebrity Golf Classic in support of the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and the Basser Center for BRCA at Penn Medicine. For the ninth year, the golf classic brought together celebrities and sponsors passionate about raising awareness and advocating for increasing the funding for research, legislative advocacy, and high-quality screening, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

"This year alone, 14,000 women in Pennsylvania will be diagnosed with breast cancer," Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi said. "A breast cancer diagnosis changes an individual's life in a moment. This event is one way we can make sure the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and the Basser Center for BRCA at Penn Medicine have the tools and funding necessary, not only to help those currently fighting, but to eventually find a cure."

The all-star lineup for the 2024 Mid Penn Bank Celebrity Golf Classic included: Philadelphia Eagles legends Ron Jaworski, Mike Quick, and Seth Joyner; Pittsburgh Steelers greats Merril Hoge, Greg Lloyd, Santonio Holmes, and Mike Merriweather; University of Pittsburgh's three-time All-American and former NFL player Hugh Green; Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow; Hockey Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr; current Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite Brandon Graham; and former NBA players Gerald Henderson, Sr., Gerald Henderson, Jr., and Anthony Bowie.

The Mid Penn Bank Celebrity Golf Classic began with a Celebrity Shoot-Out on July 17 at the Hershey Country Club, followed by a Pairings Party and silent auction at the Hershey Lodge. It wrapped up with the Tournament on July 18 at the Hershey Country Club.

Mid Penn Bank, headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. The Bank operates 45 retail locations throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and central New Jersey, and has total assets of approximately $5 billion. Mid Penn offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more, please visit www.midpennbank.com.