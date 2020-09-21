Mid Penn Bancorp : Compensation Committee Charter and Policy

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHARTER AND POLICY

Charter of the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors

of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.

Board Approved: May 26, 2004

Last Review Date: August 26, 2020

Last Revision Date: April 23, 2014

1. Purpose of the Compensation Committee

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") has constituted and established a Compensation Committee (the "Committee") with authority, responsibility, and specific duties as described in this Compensation Committee Charter and Policy, subject to and in accordance with any applicable provisions set forth in the Bylaws of the Company. The Committee also has overall responsibility for recommending, approving and evaluating the compensation plans, policies and programs of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries.

2. Composition of the Committee

The Committee shall consist of not less than three members. Each member of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board and shall satisfy such independence requirements as the Board of Directors may establish, and such additional regulatory or listing requirements as the Board may determine applicable or appropriate, including, but not limited to: (i) qualifying as "non-employee directors" within the meaning of Rule 16b-3 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; (ii) qualifying as "independent directors" as determined in accordance with the requirements of applicable Nasdaq Stock Market Rules; and (iii) "outside directors" within the meaning of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Vacancies on the Committee shall be filled by majority vote of the Board following the occurrence of the vacancy. The members of the Committee may be removed by a majority vote of the Board.

3. Authority and Responsibilities of the Committee

The Committee's primary responsibility is to assure that the executive officers of the Company and its subsidiaries are compensated effectively in a manner consistent with the stated compensation strategy of the Company, competitive practice, and the requirements of the appropriate regulatory bodies. In addition, the Committee shall recommend, approve, evaluate and review benefits plans and programs offered by the Company.

More specifically, the Committee shall, subject to the other specific provisions of this Compensation Committee Charter and Policy:

