On January 5, 2024, Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. announced that the Company and Allison S. Johnson, the Company?s Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, mutually agreed that Ms. Johnson would leave the Company to pursue other opportunities, effective December 29, 2023. In connection with Ms. Johnson?s departure, the Company and Ms. Johnson entered into a Separation Agreement and General Release, dated January 4, 2024 (Separation Agreement). Ms. Johnson?s departure is not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter related to the Company?s financial performance.
Keefe Bruyette & Woods Initiates Mid Penn Bancorp With Outperform Rating, $26 Price Target
|MT
|Oct. 25
Earnings Flash (MPB) MID PENN BANCORP Reports Q3 EPS $0.57
|MT
