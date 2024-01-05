Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's primary business consists of deposits and loans from the Bank's network of community banking offices. It provides full-service commercial banking and financial services, including mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development and local government loans and various types of time and demand deposits. It provides services to commercial businesses and real estate investors, consumers, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities through its 43 full-service retail banking properties. Its investment portfolio includes the United States Treasury and United States government agencies, mortgage-backed United States government agencies, and corporate bonds. It also offers other services, such as online banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services and safe deposit boxes.

Sector Banks