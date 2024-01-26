Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) ("Mid Penn"), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank (the "Bank") and MPB Financial Services, LLC, today reported net income available to common shareholders ("earnings") for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, of $12.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share.

Key Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2023:

Net income available to common shareholders increased 31.0% to $12.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $9.2 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2023.

Return on average assets was 0.92% and return on average equity was 8.93% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to return on average assets of 0.72% and return on average equity of 6.93% in the third quarter of 2023.

Loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $107.1 million, or 10.5% (annualized), from the third quarter of 2023. Total loans increased $738.7 million compared to the prior year. Organic loan growth for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $423.6 million or 10.8% (excluding Brunswick acquisition loans of $324.5 million).

Total interest income increased 4.26% to $66.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, driven by an increase in interest income on loans of $2.5 million from the third quarter of 2023.

Deposits decreased $35.4 million, or 3.2% (annualized), for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a decrease in interest bearing transaction accounts partially offset by an increase in time deposits. Organic deposits increased $285.3 million or 7.5% (excluding Brunswick acquisition deposits) for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the prior year.

Total interest expense increased 12.26% to $29.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, driven by an increase in the cost of deposits of $2.2 million from the third quarter of 2023.

Total noninterest income decreased $229.0 thousand to $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $5.3 million in the prior quarter.

Total noninterest expense decreased $2.4 million to $27.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $29.9 million in the prior quarter.

The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable February 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024.

“Our performance in the fourth quarter of 2023, while an improvement over the linked third quarter of 2023, was still heavily impacted by the continuation of an inverted yield curve and the rigorous competition for core deposits," Chair, President, and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi said. "The measures we implemented in the third quarter, such as slowing down organic loan growth and cutting operating expenses, helped shape the fourth quarter improvement while positioning our strategy for fiscal year 2024."

Ritrievi continued, "We expect 2024 to be another difficult operating environment for financial institutions, particularly ones with a heavy reliance on the spread business. Accordingly, our measured approach to growth and expense control will persist throughout the year."

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net interest income was $37.0 million compared to net interest income of $37.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and $38.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was 3.02% compared to 3.16% for the third quarter of 2023, and 3.80% for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a 14 basis point ("bp") decrease compared to the prior quarter, and a 78 bp decrease compared to the same period in 2022, primarily driven by rising interest rates and persistent inflation.

The yield on interest-earning assets increased to 5.39% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from 5.35% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 4.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. These increases were due to assets continuing to reprice at higher rates during the fourth quarter of 2023. Increased yields on interest-earning assets were more than offset by increases in funding costs for the fourth quarter of 2023, with overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing to 3.02% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and 1.08% for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net interest income decreased $860.0 thousand to $147.0 million compared to net interest income of $147.8 million for the same period of 2022.

Average Balances

Average loans increased $147.6 million to $4.2 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $4.1 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $3.4 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Average deposits were $4.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase of $41.5 million, or 1.0%, compared to total average deposits in the third quarter of 2023, and $675.3 million, or 18.1%, compared to total average deposits of $3.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits was 2.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an 18 bp increase and a 158 bp increase from the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. We continue to face headwinds with respect to deposit pricing, given rising interest rates and competition for deposits across all product types. Our primary focus with respect to deposit strategy is stability, ensuring that our rates are competitive and our product mix satisfies the needs of our customers. Additionally, Mid Penn also maintains interest rate swaps to hedge the cash flows associated with existing brokered CDs to mitigate the impact of rising deposit costs.

The mix of deposits continues to shift as customers move funds from non-interest-bearing accounts to time deposits given prevailing thought that current rates are at highs. Time deposits represented 31.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, and increased to 33.6% at December 31, 2023. The mix of non-interest-bearing deposits remained flat during the quarter, representing approximately 18.4% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 18.4% at September 30, 2023, 19.4% at June 30, 2023, and 20.6% at March 31, 2023. The average duration of the non-hedged time deposit portfolio is 12 months at December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

On January 1, 2023, Mid Penn adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (ASC Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, which replaces the incurred loss methodology and is referred to as CECL. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023, are presented under CECL, while prior period results are reported in accordance with the previously applicable incurred loss methodology.

The provision for credit losses on loans was $221.0 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.2 million compared to the provision for credit losses of $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses on loans was $3.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.0 million compared to the provision for credit losses of $4.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in provision for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, is primarily due to a decrease in nonperforming individually-evaluated loans. Net chargeoffs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were $332.0 thousand or less than 1% of total loans.

Total nonperforming assets were $14.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to nonperforming assets of $14.4 million and $8.6 million at September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. The increase during the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily related to payoffs on nonaccrual loans. Delinquency as a percentage of total loans was 0.49% at December 31, 2023.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity increased $31.5 million, or 6.15%, from $512.1 million as of December 31, 2022, to $543.6 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Brunswick Bancorp in the second quarter of 2023. Retained earnings increased $12.9 million or 9.67% from $133.1 million as of December 31, 2022, to $146.0 million as of December 31, 2023. Regulatory capital ratios for both Mid Penn and its banking subsidiary indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of both the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered "well capitalized" at December 31, 2023. Additionally, Mid Penn declared $3.3 million in dividends during the fourth quarter of 2023.

On May 11, 2023, Mid Penn’s Board of Directors reauthorized its treasury stock repurchase program ("Program") effective through May 11, 2024. The Program authorizes the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of Mid Penn’s outstanding common stock. There were 12,500 share repurchases during the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, Mid Penn repurchased 216,879 shares of common stock at an average price of $22.31. As of December 31, 2023, Mid Penn repurchased 425,222 shares of common stock at an average price of $22.86 per share under the Program. The Program had $5.3 million remaining available for repurchase as of December 31, 2023.

Noninterest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income totaled $5.1 million, which was relatively consistent with noninterest income of $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2023.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income totaled $20.0 million, a decrease of $3.6 million, compared to noninterest income of $23.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in noninterest income is primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in residential mortgage business, and a $1.8 million decrease in other miscellaneous income. Given the rising interest rate environment and overall lower demand for mortgages, that industry continues to be a drag on all other earnings.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $27.5 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 8.0%, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to noninterest expense of $29.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense totaled $119.0 million, an increase of $19.1 million, or 19.2%, compared to noninterest expense of $99.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, is driven by $8.5 million of merger-related expenses, a $6.7 million increase in salaries and benefits expense, and a $1.9 million increase in FDIC charges due to special assessments levied to recover the losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund resulting from the bank failures in 2023.

The efficiency ratio(1) was 64.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 67.9% in the third quarter of 2023, and 54.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Mid Penn continues to evaluate levels of noninterest expense for opportunities to reduce operating costs throughout the organization.

Subsequent Events

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. The statements are valid only as of the date hereof and Mid Penn disclaims any obligation to update this information.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Ending Balances: Investment securities $ 623,121 $ 620,038 $ 634,038 $ 633,831 $ 637,802 Loans, net of unearned interest 4,218,605 4,111,653 4,001,922 3,580,082 3,495,162 Total assets 5,292,053 5,215,963 5,088,813 4,583,465 4,497,954 Total deposits 4,346,212 4,381,616 4,286,686 3,878,081 3,778,331 Shareholders' equity 543,611 528,711 525,888 510,793 512,099 Average Balances: Investment securities 606,946 619,071 630,750 636,151 640,792 Loans, net of unearned interest 4,201,092 4,053,514 3,808,717 3,555,375 3,395,308 Total assets 5,226,382 5,106,103 4,827,786 4,520,869 4,381,213 Total deposits 4,402,565 4,361,067 4,057,605 3,782,990 3,727,287 Shareholders' equity 537,219 529,067 504,535 510,857 505,769 Three Months Ended Income Statement: Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Net interest income $ 37,000 $ 37,480 $ 36,444 $ 36,049 $ 38,577 Provision for credit losses 221 1,427 1,157 490 525 Noninterest income 5,117 5,346 5,220 4,325 6,714 Noninterest expense 27,504 29,889 35,529 26,070 25,468 Income before provision for income taxes 14,392 11,510 4,978 13,814 19,298 Provision for income taxes 2,294 2,274 142 2,587 3,579 Net income available to shareholders 12,098 9,236 4,836 11,227 15,719 Net income excluding non-recurring expenses (1) 12,098 9,514 11,112 11,404 15,951 Per Share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.73 $ 0.56 $ 0.29 $ 0.71 $ 0.99 Diluted earnings per common share 0.73 0.56 0.29 0.70 0.99 Cash dividends declared 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 Book value per common share 32.80 31.89 31.74 32.15 32.24 Tangible book value per common share (1) 24.74 23.64 23.48 24.52 24.59 Asset Quality: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.004 % 0.001 % 0.018 % 0.013 % 0.006 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.33 0.32 0.39 0.38 0.25 Non-performing asset to total loans and other real estate 0.34 0.35 0.40 0.39 0.25 Non-performing asset to total assets 0.27 0.28 0.32 0.31 0.21 ACL on loans to total loans 0.80 0.82 0.81 0.87 0.54 ACL on loans to nonperforming loans 240.48 252.67 205.65 225.71 220.82 Profitability: Return on average assets 0.92 % 0.72 % 0.40 % 1.01 % 1.42 % Return on average equity 8.93 6.93 3.84 8.91 12.33 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 12.36 9.72 5.53 11.97 16.61 Net interest margin 3.02 3.16 3.29 3.49 3.80 Efficiency ratio (1) 64.14 67.88 65.40 63.16 54.59 Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets) (2) 8.3 % 8.4 % 9.6 % 9.2 % 10.7 % Common Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) (2) 9.7 9.7 10.7 10.8 12.5 Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) (2) 9.7 9.7 10.7 10.8 12.5 Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) (2) 11.6 11.7 11.5 13.1 14.5

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document. (2) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are preliminary and prior periods are actual.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited):

(In thousands, except share data) Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 45,435 $ 52,509 $ 70,832 $ 51,158 $ 53,368 Interest-bearing balances with other financial institutions 34,668 12,739 13,332 4,996 4,405 Federal funds sold 16,660 52,851 9,711 6,017 3,108 Total cash and cash equivalents 96,763 118,099 93,875 62,171 60,881 Investment Securities: Held to maturity, at amortized cost 399,128 401,561 404,831 396,784 399,494 Available for sale, at fair value 223,555 218,064 228,774 236,609 237,878 Equity securities available for sale, at fair value 438 413 433 438 430 Loans held for sale 3,855 4,270 7,258 2,677 2,475 Loans, net of unearned interest 4,252,792 4,145,657 4,034,510 3,611,347 3,514,119 Less: Allowance for credit losses (34,187 ) (34,004 ) (32,588 ) (31,265 ) (18,957 ) Net loans 4,218,605 4,111,653 4,001,922 3,580,082 3,495,162 Premises and equipment, net 36,799 38,849 39,230 34,191 34,471 Operating lease right of use asset 8,953 8,693 9,106 8,414 8,798 Finance lease right of use asset 2,728 2,773 2,817 2,862 2,907 Cash surrender value of life insurance 54,497 54,209 53,931 50,928 50,674 Restricted investment in bank stocks 16,768 13,554 11,646 8,041 8,315 Accrued interest receivable 25,820 24,230 19,626 19,205 18,405 Deferred income taxes 25,372 25,509 24,309 15,548 13,674 Goodwill 127,054 129,752 129,403 114,231 114,231 Core deposit and other intangibles, net 6,479 6,970 7,453 6,916 7,260 Foreclosed assets held for sale 293 905 489 248 43 Other assets 44,946 56,459 53,710 44,120 42,856 Total Assets $ 5,292,053 $ 5,215,963 $ 5,088,813 $ 4,583,465 $ 4,497,954 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 801,312 $ 804,785 $ 830,479 $ 797,038 $ 793,939 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,086,450 2,217,885 2,180,312 2,197,216 2,325,847 Time 1,458,450 1,358,946 1,275,895 883,827 658,545 Total Deposits 4,346,212 4,381,616 4,286,686 3,878,081 3,778,331 Short-term borrowings 241,532 139,000 112,442 88,000 102,647 Long-term debt 59,003 58,992 58,982 4,316 4,409 Subordinated debt and trust preferred securities 46,354 46,501 46,648 56,794 56,941 Operating lease liability 9,285 9,097 9,894 9,270 9,725 Accrued interest payable 14,257 14,657 11,115 5,809 2,303 Other liabilities 31,799 37,389 37,158 30,402 31,499 Total Liabilities 4,748,442 4,687,252 4,562,925 4,072,672 3,985,855 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $1.00 per share; 40.0 million shares authorized 16,999 16,993 16,980 16,098 16,094 Additional paid-in capital 406,986 405,341 404,902 387,332 386,987 Retained earnings 145,982 137,199 131,271 129,617 133,114 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,637 ) (21,362 ) (17,805 ) (17,374 ) (19,216 ) Treasury stock (9,719 ) (9,460 ) (9,460 ) (4,880 ) (4,880 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 543,611 528,711 525,888 510,793 512,099 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 5,292,053 $ 5,215,963 $ 5,088,813 $ 4,583,465 $ 4,497,954

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 61,309 $ 58,792 $ 52,094 $ 45,865 $ 42,492 $ 218,060 $ 150,256 Investment securities: Taxable 4,063 4,106 3,962 3,874 3,784 16,005 11,952 Tax-exempt 378 382 391 389 390 1,540 1,497 Other interest-bearing balances 139 86 83 53 36 361 69 Federal funds sold 228 51 49 45 40 373 1,826 Total Interest Income 66,117 63,417 56,579 50,226 46,742 236,339 165,600 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 25,808 23,559 17,927 12,001 6,995 79,295 14,144 Short-term borrowings 2,506 1,584 1,507 1,490 441 7,087 441 Long-term and subordinated debt 803 794 701 686 729 2,984 3,182 Total Interest Expense 29,117 25,937 20,135 14,177 8,165 89,366 17,767 Net Interest Income 37,000 37,480 36,444 36,049 38,577 146,973 147,833 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 221 1,427 1,157 490 525 3,295 4,300 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 36,779 36,053 35,287 35,559 38,052 143,678 143,533 NONINTEREST INCOME Fiduciary and wealth management 1,323 1,296 1,204 1,236 1,085 5,059 5,071 ATM debit card interchange 979 986 998 1,056 1,099 4,019 4,362 Service charges on deposits 485 509 514 435 461 1,943 2,078 Mortgage banking 300 382 287 384 237 1,353 1,607 Mortgage hedging 109 67 128 20 150 324 1,471 Net gain on sales of SBA loans 358 85 128 — — 571 262 Earnings from cash surrender value of life insurance 288 278 292 254 255 1,112 1,013 Other 1,275 1,743 1,669 940 3,427 5,627 7,793 Total Noninterest Income 5,117 5,346 5,220 4,325 6,714 20,008 23,657 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 15,215 15,259 15,027 13,844 13,434 59,345 52,601 Software licensing and utilization 1,826 2,085 2,070 1,946 1,793 7,927 7,524 Occupancy, net 1,952 1,761 1,750 1,886 1,812 7,349 6,900 Equipment 1,330 1,292 1,248 1,251 1,249 5,121 4,493 Shares tax 255 808 751 899 160 2,713 2,786 Legal and professional fees 653 890 602 800 900 2,945 2,761 ATM/card processing 442 641 532 493 534 2,108 2,139 Intangible amortization 491 484 461 344 496 1,780 2,012 FDIC Assessment 730 1,746 684 340 243 3,500 1,594 (Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net — (18 ) (126 ) — (45 ) (144 ) (133 ) Merger and acquisition — 352 4,992 224 294 5,544 294 Post-acquisition restructuring — — 2,952 — — 2,952 329 Other 4,610 4,589 4,586 4,043 4,598 17,852 16,543 Total Noninterest Expense 27,504 29,889 35,529 26,070 25,468 118,992 99,843 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 14,392 11,510 4,978 13,814 19,298 44,694 67,347 Provision for income taxes 2,294 2,274 142 2,587 3,579 7,297 12,541 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 12,098 $ 9,236 $ 4,836 $ 11,227 $ 15,719 $ 37,397 $ 54,806 PER COMMON SHARE DATA: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.73 $ 0.56 $ 0.29 $ 0.71 $ 0.99 $ 2.29 $ 3.44 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.73 $ 0.56 $ 0.29 $ 0.70 $ 0.99 $ 2.29 $ 3.44 Cash Dividends Declared $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.80 $ 0.80

CONSOLIDATED – AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited):

Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest(1) Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest(1) Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest(1) Yield/ Rate ASSETS: Interest Bearing Balances $ 30,715 $ 139 1.80 % $ 12,804 $ 86 2.66 % $ 4,671 $ 36 3.06 % Investment Securities: Taxable 530,099 3,199 2.39 541,403 3,846 2.82 561,119 3,733 2.64 Tax-Exempt 76,847 378 1.95 77,668 382 1.95 79,673 390 1.94 Total Securities 606,946 3,577 2.34 619,071 4,228 2.71 640,792 4,123 2.55 Federal Funds Sold 12,224 228 7.40 8,260 51 2.45 4,749 40 3.34 Loans, Net of Unearned Interest 4,201,092 61,309 5.79 4,053,514 58,792 5.75 3,395,308 42,492 4.97 Restricted Investment in Bank Stocks 13,754 864 24.92 10,968 260 9.40 6,694 51 3.02 Total Earning Assets 4,864,731 66,117 5.39 4,704,617 63,417 5.35 4,052,214 46,742 4.58 Cash and Due from Banks 38,370 77,122 45,385 Other Assets 323,281 324,364 192,969 Total Assets $ 5,226,382 $ 5,106,103 $ 4,290,568 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Interest-bearing Demand $ 938,246 $ 4,087 1.73 % $ 960,052 $ 3,899 1.61 % $ 1,057,649 $ 2,051 0.77 % Money Market 925,902 6,266 2.68 929,036 5,969 2.55 965,866 2,996 1.23 Savings 295,757 53 0.07 308,732 60 0.08 335,928 49 0.06 Time 1,405,927 15,403 4.35 1,308,945 13,631 4.13 527,708 1,899 1.43 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 3,565,832 25,809 2.87 3,506,765 23,559 2.67 2,887,151 6,995 0.96 Short term borrowings 149,218 2,506 6.66 64,282 1,584 9.78 47,262 441 3.70 Long-term debt 58,987 373 2.51 76,515 333 1.73 4,441 46 4.11 Subordinated debt and trust preferred securities 46,425 429 3.67 46,377 461 3.94 64,673 683 4.19 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 3,820,462 29,117 3.02 3,693,939 25,937 2.79 3,003,527 8,165 1.08 Noninterest-bearing Demand 836,733 854,302 840,136 Other Liabilities 31,968 28,795 31,781 Shareholders' Equity 537,219 529,067 505,769 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 5,226,382 $ 5,106,103 $ 4,381,213 Net Interest Income $ 37,000 $ 37,480 $ 38,577 Taxable Equivalent Adjustment (1) 33 33 197 Net Interest Income (taxable equivalent basis) $ 37,033 $ 37,513 $ 38,774 Total Yield on Earning Assets 5.39 % 5.35 % 4.58 % Rate on Supporting Liabilities 3.02 2.79 1.08 Average Interest Spread 2.37 2.56 3.50 Net Interest Margin 3.02 3.16 3.80

(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowance.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans: Beginning balance $ 34,004 $ 32,588 $ 31,265 $ 18,957 $ 18,480 Impact of adopting CECL — — — 11,931 — Purchase credit deteriorated loans — — 336 — — Loans Charged off Commercial real estate — — — (16 ) (7 ) Commercial and industrial (19 ) — (109 ) (111 ) — Construction — — — — — Residential mortgage (9 ) — — (4 ) (23 ) Consumer (17 ) (32 ) (65 ) (19 ) (20 ) Total loans charged off (45 ) (32 ) (174 ) (150 ) (50 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged off Commercial real estate — — — — — Commercial and industrial — — — — — Construction — — — — — Residential mortgage — 7 — 30 — Consumer 7 14 4 7 2 Total recoveries 7 21 4 37 2 Balance before provision 33,966 32,577 31,431 30,775 18,432 Provision for credit losses 221 1,427 1,157 490 525 Balance, end of quarter $ 34,187 $ 34,004 $ 32,588 $ 31,265 $ 18,957 Nonperforming Assets Total nonperforming loans 14,216 13,458 15,846 13,909 8,585 Foreclosed real estate 293 905 489 248 43 Total nonperforming assets 14,509 14,363 16,335 14,157 8,628 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due — 12 9 7 654 Total risk elements $ 14,509 $ 14,375 $ 16,344 $ 14,164 $ 9,282

PPP Summary

(Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 PPP loans, net of deferred fees $ 1,426 $ 1,547 $ 1,633 $ 1,752 $ 2,600 PPP Fees recognized $ 3 $ 3 $ 3 $ 5 $ 29

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

Explanatory note: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Mid Penn’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of Mid Penn’s performance. For tangible book value, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing tangible book value. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charges (benefits) are incurred, while taking into consideration any valuation allowances or non-deductible portions of the non-GAAP adjustments. Non-PPP core banking loans are meaningful to investors as they are indicative of portfolio loans and related growth from traditional bank activities and excludes short-term or nonrecurring loans from special programs like the PPP. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, net of income taxes. For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity. The efficiency ratio is often used by management to measure its noninterest expense as a percentage of its revenue. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Mid Penn’s results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding Mid Penn’s ongoing operating results. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that Mid Penn’s future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliation of the non-GAAP to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables below.

Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Shareholders' Equity $ 543,611 $ 528,711 $ 525,888 $ 510,793 $ 512,099 Less: Goodwill 127,054 129,752 129,403 114,231 114,231 Less: Core Deposit and Other Intangibles 6,479 6,970 7,453 6,916 7,260 Tangible Equity $ 410,078 $ 391,989 $ 389,032 $ 389,646 $ 390,608 Common Shares Outstanding 16,573,707 16,580,347 16,567,578 15,890,011 15,886,143 Tangible Book Value per Share $ 24.74 $ 23.64 $ 23.48 $ 24.52 $ 24.59

Non-PPP Core Banking Loans

(Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Loans, net of unearned interest $ 4,252,792 $ 4,145,657 $ 4,034,510 $ 3,611,347 $ 3,514,119 Less: PPP loans, net of deferred fees 1,426 1,547 1,633 1,752 2,600 Non-PPP core banking loans $ 4,251,366 $ 4,144,110 $ 4,032,877 $ 3,609,595 $ 3,511,519

Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 12,098 $ 9,236 $ 4,836 $ 11,227 $ 15,719 Plus: Merger and Acquisition Expenses — 352 7,944 224 294 Less: Tax Effect of Merger and Acquisition Expenses — 74 1,668 47 62 Net Income Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses $ 12,098 $ 9,514 $ 11,112 $ 11,404 $ 15,951 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 16,574,199 16,571,825 16,235,106 15,886,186 15,883,003 Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses $ 0.73 $ 0.57 $ 0.68 $ 0.72 $ 0.99

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,098 $ 9,236 $ 4,836 $ 11,227 $ 15,719 Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax 388 382 364 272 392 $ 12,486 $ 9,618 $ 5,200 $ 11,499 $ 16,111 Average shareholders' equity $ 537,219 $ 529,067 $ 504,535 $ 510,857 $ 505,769 Less: Average goodwill 129,869 129,428 120,284 114,231 113,879 Less: Average core deposit and other intangibles 6,716 7,210 7,016 7,129 6,966 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 400,634 $ 392,429 $ 377,235 $ 389,497 $ 384,924 Return on average tangible common equity 12.36 % 9.72 % 5.53 % 11.97 % 16.61 %

Efficiency Ratio

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Noninterest expense $ 27,504 $ 29,889 $ 35,529 $ 26,070 $ 25,468 Less: Merger and acquisition expenses — 352 7,944 224 294 Less: Intangible amortization 491 484 461 344 496 Less: (Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net — (18 ) (126 ) — (45 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 27,013 $ 29,071 $ 27,250 $ 25,502 $ 24,723 Net interest income 37,000 37,480 36,444 36,049 38,577 Noninterest income 5,117 5,346 5,220 4,325 6,714 Efficiency ratio denominator $ 42,117 $ 42,826 $ 41,664 $ 40,374 $ 45,291 Efficiency ratio 64.14 % 67.88 % 65.40 % 63.16 % 54.59 %

