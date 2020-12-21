Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.    MPB

MID PENN BANCORP, INC.

(MPB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mid Penn Bank Raises $100,000 for Penn State Cancer Institute during “No Shave November”

12/21/2020 | 09:38pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank, a subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), and the Penn State Urology Group recently completed their fifth annual “No Shave November” campaign and raised $100,000 for the Division of Urology at Penn State Cancer Institute. The campaign, which supports prostate cancer research, rallied financial support from employees and partners of both organizations during the month of November. It also encouraged men to take a break from shaving and grow beards as a way of starting conversations around prostate health.

All donations received benefit the prostate cancer research performed by Jay D. Raman, M.D., Chief of the Division of Urology at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

“Since 2016, Mid Penn Bank and Penn State Cancer Institute have joined forces during the month of November to raise funds for prostate cancer research to help fight this formidable disease that affects one in nine men,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “We are proud of our partnership and its contribution to the groundbreaking research being performed by Dr. Raman and his team.”

This year, business and organizations throughout the community stepped forward to promote awareness and help with the fundraising. Joining the No Shave November campaign as Community Partners in 2020 were: Cornerstone Coffeehouse in Camp Hill; Al’s of Hampden/Pizza Boy Brewing Co. in Enola; the Tower Porter Improvement Organization in Tower City; and Halifax VFW Post 5750. “Our community partners made a huge impact as a part of our No Shave November campaign,” said Ritrievi. “We are grateful for their willingness to jump on board with this cause and we appreciate their generosity.”

Mid Penn Bank is dedicated to supporting charitable community organizations through corporate donations, employee volunteerism and fundraising. An independent community bank since 1868, Mid Penn regularly contributes to causes including health and human services, community improvement, and education.

About Mid Penn Bank
Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn Bank operates retail locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania and has total assets of more than $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95aac554-b721-47b6-a4af-a4ede0bdd726


Contact:
Matthew Miller
717-257-9015
matthew.miller@midpennbank.com
Mid Penn Bank Raises $100,000 for Penn State Cancer Institute during "No Shave November"

Mid Penn Bank recently completed their fifth annual “No Shave November” challenge and raised more than $100,000 for the Division of Urology at Penn State Cancer Institute. The campaign, which supports prostate cancer research, rallied financial support from employees and community partners during the month of November. All donations benefit the prostate cancer research performed by Jay D. Raman, M.D., Chief of the Division of Urology at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about MID PENN BANCORP, INC.
04:38pMid Penn Bank Raises $100,000 for Penn State Cancer Institute during “N..
GL
12/10MID PENN BANCORP : Bank Director of SBA/Guaranteed Lending Natalie Falatek Named..
PU
11/09MID PENN BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
11/09MID PENN BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
11/09MID PENN BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/02MID PENN BANCORP : Bank named one of the “Best Banks to Work For”
AQ
11/02Mid Penn Bank named one of the “Best Banks to Work For”
GL
10/29MID PENN BANCORP : Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Declares Dividend
AQ
10/29Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Declares Dividend
GL
10/29MID PENN BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Even..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 100,0 M - 74,3 M
Net income 2020 23,9 M - 17,8 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,69x
Yield 2020 3,02%
Capitalization 207 M 207 M 154 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 432
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart MID PENN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MID PENN BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 24,65 $
Spread / Highest target 9,53%
Spread / Average Target -6,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rory G. Ritrievi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Grubic Non-Executive Chairman
Justin T. Webb Chief Operating Officer
Michael D. Peduzzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Theodore W. Mowery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MID PENN BANCORP, INC.-14.41%207
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.58%362 980
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.33%257 722
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.60%248 018
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.05%187 733
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.13%163 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ