  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MSVB   US59548Q1076

MID-SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC.

(MSVB)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Stock Repurchase Program

11/17/2021 | 04:06pm EST
SALEM, Ind., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ - MSVB) (“Company”), the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB (“Bank”), announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has expanded the number of shares eligible for repurchase under its previously adopted stock repurchase program. Under the expanded repurchase program, the Company may repurchase an additional 150,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the current outstanding shares.

The Company repurchased 113,166 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $13.61 per share under the stock repurchase plan it adopted on August 26, 2020. Under the program as initially adopted, there are currently 48,834 shares remaining to be purchased. With the expansion, there are a total of 198,834 shares remaining to be purchased as approved by the Board of Directors.

Repurchases will be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the SEC’s Rule 10b-18 and other applicable legal requirements.

The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. There is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that will be repurchased by the Company.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc.

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Salem, Indiana, approximately 40 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky. The Bank conducts business from its main office in Salem and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana and loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets; and legislative and regulatory changes affecting financial institutions, including regulatory compliance costs and capital requirements that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available on our website at mid-southern.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The factors listed above could materially affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements.

Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made.

Contact:
Alexander G. Babey, President and Chief Executive Officer
Robert W. DeRossett, Chief Financial Officer
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc.
812-883-2639


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7,20 M - -
Net income 2020 1,19 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,41 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,4x
Yield 2020 0,56%
Capitalization 43,8 M 43,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
EV / Sales 2020 6,17x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart MID-SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander G. Babey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. DeRossett Chief Financial Officer
Dana J. Dunbar Chairman
Larry R. Bailey Independent Director
Trent L. Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MID-SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC.0.00%43
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.08%492 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION55.33%385 061
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.11%244 321
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.95%208 096
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.25%203 668