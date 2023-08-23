PART 3 - NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
MID WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(incorporated and registered in Scotland with registered number SC042651)
(registered as an investment company under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006)
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a general meeting of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company") will be held at 10.00 a.m. on 8 September 2023 at the offices of Dickson Minto W.S., 16 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH2 4DF to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as a special resolution:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. THAT, in substitution for any existing authority but without prejudice to the exercise of any such authority prior to the passing of this resolution, the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised, for the purposes of section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"), to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the Act) of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") on such terms and in such manner as the directors of the Company may from time to time determine provided that:
- the maximum aggregate number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be purchased is 8,703,531 or, if less, the number being 14.99 per cent. of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding Ordinary Shares held in treasury) immediately prior to the passing of this resolution;
- the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share purchased pursuant to this authority shall be the higher of:
- 5 per cent. above the average middle market quotations for an Ordinary Share as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which the purchase is made; and
- the higher of the price of the last independent trade of an Ordinary Share and the highest current independent bid for such a share on the London Stock Exchange at the time the purchase is carried out;
- the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share purchased pursuant to this authority shall be 5 pence;
- the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company held after the passing of this resolution, unless the authority is renewed, revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting prior to such time; and
- the Company may, prior to the expiry of the authority hereby conferred, enter into a contract to purchase Ordinary Shares under such authority which will or may be completed or executed wholly or partly after such expiry and may make a purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to any such contract.
By order of the Board
Registered office
Artemis Fund Managers Limited
6th Floor Exchange Plaza
Company Secretary
50 Lothian Road
Edinburgh EH3 9BY
23 August 2023
Notes:
- A member is entitled to appoint a proxy or proxies to exercise all or any of their rights to attend, speak and vote on their behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different Ordinary Shares. You can only appoint a proxy using the procedure set out in these notes and the explanatory notes to the form of proxy.
- A form of proxy for use by shareholders is enclosed with this document. To be valid, the form of proxy must be lodged, together with any power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority (or a copy certified in some other way approved by the directors of the Company), at the address stated thereon so as to be received by the Company's registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC ("Computershare"), at The Pavilions, Bristol BS99 6ZY or lodged at eproxyappointment.com no later than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a working day) before the time appointed for holding the meeting (or, in the case of an adjourned meeting, the adjourned meeting).
- If a member wishes to appoint more than one proxy and therefore requires additional forms of proxy, the member should contact the Company's registrar, Computershare, at The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS13 8AE (Tel.: +44 (0)370 707 1186). Please indicate the proxy holder's name and the number of Ordinary Shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy (which, in aggregate, should not exceed the number of Ordinary Shares in the Company held by you). Please also indicate if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. If possible, all forms of proxy should be returned together in the same envelope. If you submit more than one valid proxy appointment in respect of the same Ordinary Share for the purposes of the General Meeting, the appointment last delivered or received shall prevail in conferring authority on the person named in it to attend the General Meeting and speak and vote. If the Company is unable to determine which appointment was last validly received, none of them shall be treated as valid in respect of the relevant Ordinary Share(s).
- In accordance with Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, to have the right to attend, speak and vote at the meeting a member must first have his or her name entered in the Company's register of members (the "Register of Members") by not later than 6.00 p.m. on 6 September 2023 (or, if the meeting is adjourned, 6.00 p.m. on the day which is 48 hours prior to the time appointed for the holding of the adjourned meeting (excluding any part of a day that is not a working day)). Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any member to vote at the meeting referred to above.
- CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST manual and by logging on to the website www.euroclear.com. CREST personal members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider(s), should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf.
- In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made using the CREST service to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CREST Proxy Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & International Limited's specifications, and must contain the information required for such instruction, as described in the CREST manual. The message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or is an amendment to the instruction given to a previously appointed proxy must, in order to be valid, be transmitted so as to be received by the Company's registrar (ID 3RA50) no later than 48 hours (or in the event the meeting is adjourned no later than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a working day) before the time of the adjourned meeting). For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST Application Host) from which the Company's registrar is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. After this time any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means.
- CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors, or voting service providers should note that Euroclear UK & International Limited does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular message. Normal system timings and limitations will, therefore, apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member, or sponsored member, or has appointed a voting service provider(s), to procure that his or her CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting system provider(s) are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings.
- The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.
- In the case of joint holders, where more than one of the joint holders completes a proxy appointment, only the appointment submitted by the most senior holder will be accepted. Seniority is determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders appear in the Register of Members in respect of the joint holding (the first-named being the more senior).
- Any corporation which is a shareholder can appoint one or more corporate representatives who may exercise on its behalf all of its powers as a shareholder provided that they do not do so in relation to the same Ordinary Shares.
- The right to appoint a proxy does not apply to persons whose Ordinary Shares are held on their behalf by another person and who have been nominated to receive communications from the Company in accordance with section 146 of the Companies Act 2006 ("Nominated Persons"). Nominated Persons may, under an agreement between them and the shareholder by whom they were nominated, have a right to be appointed (or to have someone else appointed) as a proxy for the General Meeting. If nominated persons do not have such a right, or do not wish to exercise it, they may have a right under such an agreement to give instructions to the person holding the Ordinary Shares as to the exercise of voting rights.
- As at close of business on 21 August 2023 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this document), the Company's issued share capital comprised 66,381,114 Ordinary Shares, of which 8,318,863 Ordinary Shares were held in treasury. Each Ordinary Share carries the right to one vote at a general meeting of the Company and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company as at close of business on 21 August 2023 was 58,062,251.
- Under section 319A of the Companies Act 2006 any member attending the General Meeting has the right to ask questions. The Company must answer any such question relating to the business being dealt with at the General Meeting but no such answer need be given if: (a) to do so would interfere unduly with the preparation for the General Meeting or involve the disclosure of confidential information; (b) the answer has already been given on a website in the form of an answer to a question; or (c) it is undesirable in the interests of the Company or the good order of the General Meeting that the question be answered.
- Any person holding 3 per cent. or more of the total voting rights in the Company who appoints a person other than the Chairman as his/her proxy will need to ensure that both he/she and such third party complies with their respective disclosure obligations under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
- You may not use any electronic address (within the meaning of section 333(4) of the Companies Act 2006) provided in this notice (or in any related documents including the proxy form) to communicate with the Company for any purposes other than those expressly stated.
- Under section 338 of the Companies Act 2006, Shareholders may require the Company to give, to members of the Company entitled to receive this notice of General Meeting, notice of a resolution which may properly be moved and is intended to be moved at the General Meeting. Under section 338A of the Companies Act 2006, members may request the Company to include in the business to be dealt with at the General Meeting any matter (other than a proposed resolution) which may properly be included in the business.
- A copy of this notice, and other information required by section 311A of the Companies Act 2006, can be found at www.midwynd.com.
