    MWY   GB00B6VTTK07

MID WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MWY)
  Report
2023-06-20
701.00 GBX   -0.57%
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

06/20/2023 | 12:09pm EDT
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Transaction in own shares

The Board of the Company announces that today it made a market purchase of 39,329 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company, representing 0.06% of the current issued Ordinary share capital. The shares were purchased at a price of 701 pence per Ordinary share and the Company intends to hold these shares in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital comprises 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, of which 3,530,046 are held in treasury. Therefore the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company will be 62,851,068 Ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

The above figure (62,851,068) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Artemis Fund Managers Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 225 7300


20 June 2023



© PRNewswire 2023
