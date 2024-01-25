On 25 January 2024 Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc. (the "Company") bought 110,000 of its own Ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at an average price of 750.73 pence per share.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, of which 12,006,298 shares are held in Treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 54,374,816 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.