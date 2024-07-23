Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Companyâs investment objective is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company also provides dividend growth over time, its primary aim is to maximize total returns for shareholders. The Company may use borrowings to support its investment strategy and can borrow up to 30% of its net assets. It invests in sectors, which include information technology, industrials, financials, health care, communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, materials, real estate and utilities. The Company also holds investments in various locations, such as the United States, Japan, Netherlands, Canada, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, India, Switzerland, Sweden, Australia, South Africa, China and Others. Its alternative investment fund manager is Juniper Partners Limited. Its investment manager is Lazard Asset Management Limited.