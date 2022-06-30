Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Midas Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MM1   AU0000166142

MIDAS MINERALS LIMITED

(MM1)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:46 2022-06-30 am EDT
0.1850 AUD    0.00%
04:32aMIDAS MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
05/01Midas Confirms Lithium Pegmatites At Newington Project
CI
04/05MIDAS MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - MM1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Midas Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3

06/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT

Midas Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3

06/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT
For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Midas Minerals Ltd

ABN 33 625 128 770

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Sara Kelly

Date of last notice

10 September 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

TYF Holdings Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

(Sole Director of Trustee and Beneficiary)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

30 June 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

TYF Holdings Pty Ltd

500,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Class A Performance Rights

Class B Performance Rights

Number acquired

500,000 Class A

500,000 Class B

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Nil cash consideration. Refer to notice of

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

the annual general meeting released to

valuation

ASX on 28 April 2022 for estimated

valuation.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

TYF Holdings Pty Ltd

A/C>

500,000 fully paid ordinary shares

TYF Holdings Pty Ltd

A/C>

500,000 Class A Performance Rights

500,000 Class B Performance Rights

Nature of change

Issue of performance rights under an

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

employee incentive scheme as approved

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

by shareholders on 31 May 2022.

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable.

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No.

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Midas Minerals Ltd

ABN 33 625 128 770

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Michael Hood Wilson

Date of last notice

10 September 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Vallation Pty Ltd (Director and Beneficiary)

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

30 June 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Vallation Pty Ltd

500,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Class A Performance Rights

Class B Performance Rights

Number acquired

500,000 Class A

500,000 Class B

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Nil cash consideration. Refer to notice of

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

the annual general meeting released to

valuation

ASX on 28 April 2022 for estimated

valuation.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Vallation Pty Ltd

500,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Michael Hood Wilson

500,000 Class A Performance Rights

500,000 Class B Performance Rights

Nature of change

Issue of performance rights under an

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

employee incentive scheme as approved

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

by shareholders on 31 May 2022.

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable.

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No.

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Midas Minerals Ltd

ABN 33 625 128 770

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Michael Naylor

Date of last notice

10 September 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Michael Dylan Naylor + Ms Sarah

(including registered holder)

McAlpine

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(beneficiary)

interest.

Gold Leaf Corporate Pty Ltd

Corporate A/C> (controlled by spouse)

Ms Sarah Naylor (Spouse)

Date of change

30 June 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Mr Michael Dylan Naylor + Ms Sarah

McAlpine

388,889 fully paid ordinary shares

Gold Leaf Corporate Pty Ltd

Corporate A/C>

1,438,889 fully paid ordinary shares

Ms Sarah Naylor

266,667 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Class A Performance Rights

Class B Performance Rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Midas Minerals Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
