Midas Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Midas Minerals Ltd

ABN 33 625 128 770

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Sara Kelly Date of last notice 10 September 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest TYF Holdings Pty Ltd (including registered holder) (Sole Director of Trustee and Beneficiary) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 30 June 2022 No. of securities held prior to change TYF Holdings Pty Ltd 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares Class Class A Performance Rights Class B Performance Rights Number acquired 500,000 Class A 500,000 Class B Number disposed - Value/Consideration Nil cash consideration. Refer to notice of Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated the annual general meeting released to valuation ASX on 28 April 2022 for estimated valuation.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.