Midas Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity Midas Minerals Ltd
ABN 33 625 128 770
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Sara Kelly
Date of last notice
10 September 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
TYF Holdings Pty Ltd
(Sole Director of Trustee and Beneficiary)
Date of change
30 June 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
TYF Holdings Pty Ltd
500,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Class
Class A Performance Rights
Class B Performance Rights
|
Number acquired
500,000 Class A
500,000 Class B
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
Nil cash consideration. Refer to notice of
the annual general meeting released to
ASX on 28 April 2022 for estimated
|
valuation.
No. of securities held after change
TYF Holdings Pty Ltd
500,000 fully paid ordinary shares
TYF Holdings Pty Ltd
500,000 Class A Performance Rights
500,000 Class B Performance Rights
Nature of change
Issue of performance rights under an
employee incentive scheme as approved
by shareholders on 31 May 2022.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Not Applicable.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No.
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
Name of Director
Michael Hood Wilson
Date of last notice
10 September 2021
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Vallation Pty Ltd (Director and Beneficiary)
Date of change
30 June 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Vallation Pty Ltd
500,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Class
Class A Performance Rights
Class B Performance
Number acquired
500,000 Class A
500,000 Class B
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
Nil cash consideration. Refer to notice of
ASX on 28 April 2022 for estimated
valuation.
No. of securities held after change
Vallation Pty Ltd
500,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Michael Hood Wilson
500,000 Class A Performance Rights
500,000 Class B Performance Rights
Nature of change
Issue of performance rights under an
by shareholders on 31 May 2022.
Detail of contract
Not Applicable.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No.
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
Name of Director
Michael Naylor
Date of last notice
10 September 2021
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Mr Michael Dylan Naylor + Ms Sarah
McAlpine
Gold Leaf Corporate Pty Ltd
Corporate A/C> (controlled by spouse)
Ms Sarah Naylor (Spouse)
Date of change
30 June 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Mr Michael Dylan Naylor + Ms Sarah
McAlpine
388,889 fully paid ordinary shares
Gold Leaf Corporate Pty Ltd
Corporate A/C>
1,438,889 fully paid ordinary shares
Ms Sarah Naylor
266,667 fully paid ordinary shares
Class
Class A Performance Rights
Class B Performance Rights
Income Statement Evolution