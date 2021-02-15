Midatech Pharma
Corporate Overview
January 2021
04/02/2021
1
Disclaimer
Midatech: Corporate overview
Drug delivery biotechnology company with disruptive proprietary micro and nano technology platforms
Rapid R&D innovation core to success, delivering First-in- Class sustained/ modified release therapeutics
LEFT TO RIGHT: Fiona Sharp Group Controller, Sam Barker Director Business Development, Stephen Stamp CEO and CFO, Paul Seaman VP Pharmaceutical & Technology Development, Steve Damment EVP R&D
Midatech: History and milestones
Establishment
Public Listing
Growth
IPO
-
• IPO on AIM market, London
-
• Acquired Q-Chip, Q-Sphera technology
Growth
Realignment
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Midatech Pharma plc published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 16:08:07 UTC.