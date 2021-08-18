Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Midatech Pharma plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTPH   GB00BKT14T00

MIDATECH PHARMA PLC

(MTPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Midatech Pharma : Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting (Form 6-K)

08/18/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting

Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM: MTPH.L; Nasdaq: MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, announces that at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at 11.30am today all resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed.

For more information, please contact:


Midatech Pharma PLC
Stephen Stamp, CEO, CFO
Tel: +44 (0)29 2048 0180
www.midatechpharma.com
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl (Corporate Finance)
Rupert Dearden (Corporate Broking)
Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Broker, Sole Bookrunner)

Andrew Thacker / James Pope (Corporate Broking)

Tel: +44(0)20 3657 0050

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR and UK Investor Relations)
Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring
Tel: +44 (0)20 3934 6630
Email: midatech@investor-focus.co.uk

Edison Group (US Investor Relations)

Maxwell Colbert

Tel: +1 (646) 653 7028

mcolbert@edisongroup.com

About Midatech Pharma PLC

Midatech Pharma PLC (dual listed on LSE AIM: MTPH; and NASDAQ: MTP) is a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. The Company combines approved and development medications with its proprietary and innovative drug delivery technologies to provide compelling products that have the potential to powerfully impact the lives of patients.

The Company has developed three in-house technology platforms, each with its own unique mechanism to improve delivery of medications to sites of disease. All of the Company's technologies have successfully entered human use in the clinic, providing important validation of the potential for each platform:

· Q-Sphera™ platform: a disruptive micro-technology used for sustained release to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time (from weeks to months).
· MidaSolve™ platform: an innovative nanotechnology used to dissolve insoluble drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumours.
· MidaCore™ platform: a leading-edge nanotechnology used for targeting medications to sites of disease.

The platform nature of the technologies offers the potential to develop multiple drug assets rather than being reliant on a limited number of programmes. Midatech's technologies are supported by 36 patent families including 120 granted patents and an additional 70 patent applications. Midatech's headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information please visit www.midatechpharma.com

Disclaimer

Midatech Pharma plc published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 20:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MIDATECH PHARMA PLC
04:44pMIDATECH PHARMA : Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting (Form 6-K)
PU
07/21MIDATECH PHARMA : welcomes Dr Dmitry Zamoryakhin as Chief Scientific Officer
AQ
07/12Midatech Pharma plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/29MIDATECH PHARMA : UK Placing to Raise £10.0 million (Form 6-K)
PU
06/29FTSE 100 Rises 0.3% as Construction Stocks Gain
DJ
06/29MIDATECH PHARMA : Corporate Overview
PU
06/29FTSE 100 Tipped to Open Lower After Mixed Asia, U.S. Sessions
DJ
06/17SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Add to Afternoon Gains
MT
06/17SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Maintaining Modest Thursday Advance
MT
06/17Wall Street Set for Losses on Fed-Induced Weakness
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,34 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
Net income 2020 -22,2 M -30,5 M -30,5 M
Net cash 2020 7,21 M 9,92 M 9,92 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,9 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 13,7x
EV / Sales 2020 27,7x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart MIDATECH PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Midatech Pharma plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDATECH PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,25 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Stephen Anthony Stamp Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Rolf Stahel Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Damment Head-Research & Development
Dmitry Zamoryakhin Chief Scientific Officer
Sijmen de Vries Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDATECH PHARMA PLC-4.72%34
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.25.35%91 566
BIONTECH SE349.30%88 462
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.02%67 313
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.14.57%58 650
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-16.04%51 481