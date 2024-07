Middle East Insurance Company PSC (MEICO) is a Jordan-based public shareholding company that provides life and non-life insurance products and services. The Company's insurance products are structured into the following divisions: Life and Health, Motor, Property, General Accident, Engineering, Marine, and Aviation. The Life and Health division covers medical and personal insurance for individuals and groups; Motor insurance includes third party liability, own damage and owner and driver personal accident; Property insurance covers buildings, contents, household and industry; General Accident insurance covers public and product liability, professional indemnity and workmen’s compensation, among others; Engineering covers the risks that arise from contracting and engineering business; Marine insurance covers cargo, hull and machinery, and Aviation covers a range of aviation risk insurance. The Company operates through a network of branches located in Jordan.