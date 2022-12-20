Middle East Insurance : G.A (MEIN) 2022 12 20

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: MIDDLE EAST INSURANCE
|
ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻂﺳﻭﻷﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
Date: 20-12-2022 12:42:26 PM
|
PM 12:42:26 2022-12-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
|
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Assembly Meeting
|
|
|
|
The Board of Directors of MIDDLE EAST INSURANCE
|
ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻂﺳﻭﻷﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
|
cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary
|
-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
|
General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on
|
ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-12
|
28-12-2022 at ZOOM to discuss the following matters:
|
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
Subject:
|
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous
|
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ
|
ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was
|
ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-09-20 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
held on 20-09-2022
|
|
|
|
Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes
|
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ
|
to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'
|
ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
|
which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of
|
ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ
|
Association stipulate its deduction
|
|
|
|
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %10 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2.205.000 ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
|
ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %10 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2.205.000
|
ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ .
|
. ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍﻭ
|
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Mones Haddad
|
Mones Haddad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|