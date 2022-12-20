Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Middle East Insurance Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEIN   JO2100211017

MIDDLE EAST INSURANCE CO.

(MEIN)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-18
1.070 JOD   +1.90%
05:57aMiddle East Insurance : G.a (mein) 2022 12 20
PU
11/16Middle East Insurance : Trading (MEIN) 2022 11 16
PU
10/31Middle East Insurance Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Middle East Insurance : G.A (MEIN) 2022 12 20

12/20/2022 | 05:57am EST
MIDDLE EAST INSURANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: MIDDLE EAST INSURANCE

ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻂﺳﻭﻷﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 20-12-2022 12:42:26 PM

PM 12:42:26 2022-12-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of MIDDLE EAST INSURANCE

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻂﺳﻭﻷﺍ ﻕﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary

-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-12

28-12-2022 at ZOOM to discuss the following matters:

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-09-20 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 20-09-2022

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

Association stipulate its deduction

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %10 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2.205.000 ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %10 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2.205.000

ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ .

. ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mones Haddad

Mones Haddad :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Middle East Insurance Company PSC published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 10:56:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23,7 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
Net income 2021 1,63 M 2,30 M 2,30 M
Net cash 2021 8,76 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 3,91%
Capitalization 23,6 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart MIDDLE EAST INSURANCE CO.
Duration : Period :
Middle East Insurance Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIDDLE EAST INSURANCE CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajai Kfoury Nimr Sweis Chief Executive Officer
Mo'nes Jamil Yacoub Haddad Deputy General Manager-Finance
Zaid Samir Farhan Kawar Chairman
Ikhlas Batras Daud Saman Administrative Manager
Yazeed Adnan Mustafa Al-Mufti Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIDDLE EAST INSURANCE CO.-16.41%33
CHUBB LIMITED9.50%87 974
ALLIANZ SE-4.01%84 971
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-4.96%81 212
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD9.52%69 868
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-1.31%31 199