Middle Island Resources : 10 Jan 2022 - IP Survey Defines Highly Prospective Drill Target PDF

Middle Island Resources Ltd ACN 142 361 608 ASX code : MDI www.middleisland.com.au Capital Structure: 122,418,222 ordinary shares 20,307,314 unlisted options (exercisable at $0.1771 to $0.1817 expiring 31 January 2022) Cash & Investments $1.7 million (as of 20 December 2021) No debt Directors & Management: Peter Thomas Non-Executive Chairman Brad Marwood Executive Director Bruce Stewart Non-Executive Director Rudolf Tieleman Company Secretary Contact: Brad Marwood Office: +61(8) 9322 1430 brad@middleisland.com.au IP Survey defines highly prospective drill target A 2.65km Induced Polarisation (IP) line has been completed over the Crosswinds Copper Prospect in the Barkly Super Project, Northern Territory.

The Crosswinds Copper Prospect (ASX release - 23 December 2020) represents the first discovery of copper in the region with 130m @ 0.75% Cu defined in a Table drain cutting.

The surface copper mineralisation was and is interpreted to reflect the secondary migration of copper along growth faults that extend from primary mineralisation within the Proterozoic basement rocks, through the otherwise barren, younger Georgina Basin cover.

The IP line is interpreted to delineate a chargeable target starting at ~500m depth presenting an exciting drill target for massive and disseminated sulphides reflecting IOCG "Olympic Dam" type copper gold deposits.

Additional IP lines are planned in early 2022 to enable 3D targeting for drilling.

On completion of the Aurumin transaction, more than $12m in cash and liquids will be available to fund aggressive exploration at Barkly. Figure 1 Crosswinds Cu Prospect - IP Chargeability target Page 1

ASX Release - 10 January 2022 Crosswinds Copper Prospect The Crosswinds copper prospect is located immediately adjacent to the sealed Barkly Highway, approximately 13km southeast of Barkly Homestead, within EL32297 (ASX release - 23 December 2020). The surface mineralisation comprises malachite (copper carbonate) exposed in a table-drain adjacent to the Barkly Highway (Figure 2). Figure 2 Crosswinds Copper Prospect - Malachite (copper carbonate) mineralisation exposed in table drain Page 2

ASX Release - 10 January 2022 Mineralisation is exposed over an interval of 130m along a table drain, as shown in Figure 3 below. Figure 3 Crosswinds Copper Prospect - Plan of chip sampling traverse and pXRF results Mineralised Setting & Interpretation The Crosswinds prospect is interpreted to represent secondary copper mineralisation that has migrated up growth faults that extend from primary copper-gold mineralisation within the Proterozoic basement rocks, through the otherwise unmineralised Cambrian Georgina Basin sediments to precipitate at surface, as shown diagrammatically in Figure 4. Page 3

ASX Release - 10 January 2022 Figure 4 Crosswinds Copper Prospect - Diagrammatic cross-section of interpreted setting IP Survey Results Planetary Geophysics Pty Ltd. (www.planetarygeophysics.com), completed one single 2.65km long 2D Induced Polarization (IP) /Resistivity line over a period of 3 days in December 2021. Rx Dipole Spacing was 200m apart with Tx Injection Spacing 100m apart. The location is shown in Figure 5. Figure 5 Crosswinds Copper Prospect - IP/Resistivity line 400000E completed (GDA94, Zone 53) Page 4