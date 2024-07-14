ASX Announcement

ASX : MDI

12 JULY 2024

DRILLING COMMENCED AT BARKLY COPPER-GOLD

SUPER PROJECT

HIGHLIGHTS:

First round of drilling for 2024 has commenced at Barkly Copper-Gold Super Project in Northern Territory

Copper-Gold Super Project in Northern Territory Maiden 3-hole diamond drill ('DD') program designed to test IOCG targets at Wilma, Pebbles and Dino prospects within the Georgina Project area

3-hole diamond drill ('DD') program designed to test IOCG targets at Wilma, Pebbles and Dino prospects within the Georgina Project area Compelling modelled dense 'shoots' targeted with drill holes to 650m depth

Middle Island Resources Limited (ASX: MDI, "Middle Island or "the Company"") is pleased to advise the commencement of exploration drilling at the Barkly Copper-GoldSuper Project in the Northern Territory.

MDI Chief Executive Officer, Roland Bartsch commented:

"The commencement of drilling at the Georgina Project area is exciting for the Barkly Copper-Gold Super Project, where MDI moves to the next stages of systematically testing the established substantial pipeline of drill targets, to unlock the potential of this significantly under-explored region."

Barkly Copper-Gold Super Project

The Barkly Copper-Gold Super Project is prospective for large Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and Sediment Hosted Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag (SedH) deposits at Tennant Creek and Barkly. The Company's exploration holdings in the region covers some 6,918 sq kms with a large pipeline of significant (quality and scale) targets (Figure 1).

The commenced drill programme comprises three 600-650m diamond drillholes and is the maiden test of a spread of IOCG targets at the Wilma, Pebbles and Dino prospects within the Georgina Project area (EL32109). The drilling is covered by one of the two co-funding grants awarded to MDI.

The drill targets are based on interpretations and modelling of detailed geophysical data (see ASX release dated 8 April 2024). The drillholes are designed to test well-defined density anomalies ('shoots') that are consistent with the densities, size, and geometries of known examples of the target deposit types. All drill targets are 'blind' beneath post-mineralisation cover. Each presents as a significant scale discovery opportunity.

Middle Island was awarded the maximum $300,000 in aggregate under two co-funding grants under Round 17 of the Northern Territory Government's Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations ("GDC") program (see ASX release dated 12 June 2024). The GDC program is a competitive program funded by the Northern Territory Government as part of the Resourcing the Territory initiative, administered by the Northern Territory Geological Survey.