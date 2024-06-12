12 June 2024 ASX: MDI

GOVERNMENT TO CO-FUND MDI'S DRILLING AT BARKLY

COPPER-GOLD SUPER PROJECT

HIGHLIGHTS:

MDI SECURED MAXIMUM SUPPORT A$300,000 CO-FUNDING FROM NORTHERN TERRITORY GOVERNMENT

CO-FUNDING FROM NORTHERN TERRITORY GOVERNMENT MDI IS DELIGHTED TO SECURE SUPPORT REPRESENTING PEER REVIEWED ENDORSEMENT OF THE DRILLING PROGRAMMES' MERITS

Middle Island Resources Limited (ASX: MDI, "Middle Island or "the Company"") is pleased to advise that it has been awarded exploration grant funding pursuant to two applications made for the Barkly Copper-GoldSuper Project in the Northern Territory under Round 17 of the Northern Territory Government's Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations ("GDC") program. The GDC program is a competitive program funded by the Northern Territory Government's Resourcing the Territory initiative, administered by the Northern Territory Geological Survey.

The Barkly Copper-Gold Super Project is prospective for large Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and Sediment Hosted Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag (SedH) deposits at Tennant Creek and Barkly. The Company's exploration holdings in the region covers some 6,918 sq kms with a large pipeline of significant (quality and scale) targets (Figure 1).

Significantly, MDI has been awarded the maximum allowable to an individual company - a total of $300,000. The two grants are as follows:

$125,000 (inclusive of GST) towards co-funding of three diamond drillholes; the first-round test of a spread of IOCG targets at the Wilma, Pebbles and Dino prospects within the Georgina Project area (EL32109); and

$175,000 (inclusive of GST) towards co-funding of one deep diamond drillhole; the first-round test of one of the SedH targets at the Bedrock prospect within the Barkly Project area (EL33588).

The targets are based on interpretations and modelling of detailed geophysical data (see ASX release dated 8 April 2024). The drillholes are designed to test well-defined density anomalies ('shoots') that are consistent with the densities, size, and geometries of known examples of the target deposit types. All drill targets are 'blind' beneath post-mineralisation cover. Each present as a significant scale discovery opportunity.