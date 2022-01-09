Middle Island Resources : IP Survey Defines Highly Prospective Drill Target

For personal use only

ASX Release - 10 January 2022

Crosswinds Copper Prospect

The Crosswinds copper prospect is located immediately adjacent to the sealed Barkly Highway, approximately 13km southeast of Barkly Homestead, within EL32297 (ASX release - 23 December 2020).

The surface mineralisation comprises malachite (copper carbonate) exposed in a table-drain adjacent to the Barkly Highway (Figure 2).

Figure 2

Crosswinds Copper Prospect - Malachite (copper carbonate) mineralisation exposed in table drain