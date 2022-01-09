Middle Island Resources : IP Survey Defines Highly Prospective Drill Target
01/09/2022 | 04:38pm EST
onlyMiddle Island Resources Ltd ACN 142 361 608
ASX code : MDI
www.middleisland.com.au
useCapital Structure: 122,418,222 ordinary shares 20,307,314 unlisted options (exercisable at $0.1771 to $0.1817 expiring 31 January 2022)
personalCash & Investments
$1.7 million (as of 20 December 2021) No debt
Directors & Management:
Peter Thomas
Non-Executive Chairman
Brad Marwood
Executive Director
Bruce Stewart
Non-Executive Director
Rudolf Tieleman
Company Secretary
ForC ntact:
Brad Marwood
Office: +61(8) 9322 1430 brad@middleisland.com.au
IP Survey defines highly prospective drill target
A 2.65km Induced Polarisation (IP) line has been completed over the Crosswinds Copper Prospect in the Barkly Super Project, Northern Territory.
The Crosswinds Copper Prospect (ASX release - 23 December 2020) represents the first discovery of copper in the region with 130m @ 0.75% Cu defined in a Table drain cutting.
The surface copper mineralisation was and is interpreted to reflect the secondary migration of copper along growth faults that extend from primary mineralisation within the Proterozoic basement rocks, through the otherwise barren, younger Georgina Basin cover.
The IP line is interpreted to delineate a chargeable target starting at ~500m depth presenting an exciting drill target for massive and disseminated sulphides reflecting IOCG "Olympic Dam" type copper gold deposits.
Additional IP lines are planned in early 2022 to enable 3D targeting for drilling.
On completion of the Aurumin transaction, more than $12m in cash and liquids will be available to fund aggressive exploration at Barkly.
Figure 1
Crosswinds Cu Prospect - IP Chargeability target
Page 1
For personal use only
ASX Release - 10 January 2022
Crosswinds Copper Prospect
The Crosswinds copper prospect is located immediately adjacent to the sealed Barkly Highway, approximately 13km southeast of Barkly Homestead, within EL32297 (ASX release - 23 December 2020).
The surface mineralisation comprises malachite (copper carbonate) exposed in a table-drain adjacent to the Barkly Highway (Figure 2).
Mineralisation is exposed over an interval of 130m along a table drain, as shown in Figure 3 below.
Figure 3
Crosswinds Copper Prospect - Plan of chip sampling traverse and pXRF results
Mineralised Setting & Interpretation
The Crosswinds prospect is interpreted to represent secondary copper mineralisation that has migrated up growth faults that extend from primary copper-gold mineralisation within the Proterozoic basement rocks, through the otherwise unmineralised Cambrian Georgina Basin sediments to precipitate
at surface, as shown diagrammatically in Figure 4.
Page 3
For personal use only
ASX Release - 10 January 2022
Figure 4
Crosswinds Copper Prospect - Diagrammatic cross-section of interpreted setting
IP Survey Results
Planetary Geophysics Pty Ltd. (www.planetarygeophysics.com), completed one single 2.65km long 2D Induced Polarization (IP) /Resistivity line over a period of 3 days in December 2021.
Rx Dipole Spacing was 200m apart with Tx Injection Spacing 100m apart. The location is shown in Figure 5.
Figure 5
Crosswinds Copper Prospect - IP/Resistivity line 400000E completed (GDA94, Zone 53)
Page 4
For personal use only
ASX Release - 10 January 2022
A photo of the IP equipment used by Planetary Geophysics and Crosswinds Prospect terrain is shown in Figure 6
Figure 6
Crosswinds Copper Prospect - IP/Resistivity line - Collection Photo
Figure 7 shows the gridded chargeability results with a significant chargeable target defined approximately 500m below surface. The top of the Georgina basin is interpreted to be ~250m depth from a MinexCRC hole drilled in 2020 and around 800m from the Crosswinds Prospect.
The materials that are most chargeable and likely to explain the anomaly include sulphide minerals (both massive and disseminated), clay-rich materials, and graphite.
Figure 7
Crosswinds Copper Prospect - IP Chargeability
Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Middle Island Resources Limited published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 21:37:05 UTC.